Kuo: Apple's iPhone 14 won't get a new chip but the Pro models will use A16

Apple's upcoming iPhone 14 base models won't get a new chip upgrade according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Those buying an iPhone 14 Pro can look forward to a new A16 chip, however.

Continuing his newfound love of Twitter, Ming-Chi Kuo tweeted to say that only the iPhone 14 Pro models will benefit from a switch to the A16 processor while the mid-range iPhone 14 models will instead retain the same A15 Bionic used by the current iPhone 13 and iPhone SE models.

Only two Pro models would upgrade to the A16 processor, while the 14 & 14 Max will remain the A15. All four new models will likely come with 6GB RAM, with the difference being LPDDR 5 (14 Pro & 14 Pro Max) vs. LPDDR 4X (14 & 14 Max). https://t.co/tHcszIz6gX — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 13, 2022

Historically, Apple has debuted a new A-series chip in its latest iPhone refresh in or around September of each year. All new iPhones from that family tend to use the same chips, as was the case with A15 Bionic last year and the A14 Bionic that was used in iPhone 12. But Kuo suggests that will all change this year with Apple reserving the best of the best chips for its Pro models.

The same tweet also suggests that while all four new iPhone 14 models will carry 6GB of RAM, the Pro models will use LPDDR 5 memory compared to the iPhone 14 models' LPDDR 4X. Expect improved performance and power efficiency in the higher-end models.

The 2022 iPhone lineup is expected to differ from previous ones in terms of its makeup regardless of chips. No iPhone 14 mini is expected this time around with Apple thought to have 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro devices and larger 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max models planned.

While Kuo has begun tweeting relatively recently, multiple outlets have been able to confirm that this is indeed an account belonging to the TF International Securities analyst. Despite that, many doubt the likelihood of Apple shipping a new mid-range iPhone with the same chip as the current iPhone SE model. However, there are plenty of reasons why such a move would make sense — not least the potential for a shortage of A16 chips come launch time.

Apple is expected to announce the new iPhone 14 lineup in September and whatever chips are used we can be sure that at least one of the new models will become the best iPhone the company has ever made. At least until next year!