The latest iOS 14.7 developer beta is killing cell service for some users

What you need to know
- Some users who have updated to the second developer beta of iOS 14.7 are experiencing a "SIM Failure" error.
- The error causes the phone to lose all cellular connection and there is currently no workaround.
Some people who updated to the second iOS 14.7 developer beta got an unfortunate surprise.
As reported by 9to5Mac some users who have updated to the iOS 14.7 beta 2 for developers have gotten a "SIM Failure" which rendered their phones quite useless. It seems to be limited to those using eSIM but, if it happens, you'll be unable to make or receive calls or use cellular at all.
Based on a few reports on Twitter and also others shared directly with 9to5Mac, there seems to be a widespread bug in the second beta release of iOS 14.7 that results in a "SIM Failure" message right after installing the update.
In addition to the error message, users are unable to make or receive calls or use cellular data on their iPhone after the update. At least based on the reports we have received, the bug seems to mainly affect iPhone users with eSIM instead of regular SIM.
It's unknown what is causing the bug, but unfortunately there doesn't seem to be a workaround for this issue. If you're running the first beta release of iOS 14.7 on your main iPhone, we recommend that you skip the second beta release until Apple releases another update.
If you haven't updated to the second iOS 14.7 developer beta yet now might be a good time to hold off until the issue is resolved. Of course, the best thing when working with a developer beta is to only install it on something other than your main device.
If you do have it installed and are experiencing the error, there unfortunately isn't a workaround right now.
