Apple is reportedly bringing one of the most popular features of Apple Music to the Mac. Time-synced lyrics, which rolled out on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV, has been missing from the Mac since the feature launched with iOS 13 in the fall. That is finally changing, as 9to5Mac reports that beta users have discovered the feature built into the new latest macOS beta.

Here's the time-synced lyrics for the first time in macOS Catalina's Music app. https://t.co/SdJjrlRFXk pic.twitter.com/oPqWnEmwUS — Filipe Espósito (@filipeesposito) February 20, 2020

Time-synced lyrics is a feature that, when turned on, allows Apple Music subscribers to follow along to the lyrics of their favorite songs in sync with the song itself. The lyrics are highlighted in real-time as they are sung with each song. It's a really great feature that makes it easy to pick up the words of songs you'd like to sing along to or for having karaoke night at home.

The release notes from the macOS 10.15.4 beta confirm that the feature is here to stay.

"The Music app now supports time-synced lyrics for Apple Music subscribers."

In the current version of macOS, lyrics are available in the Apple Music app but are static. Once the next macOS update goes live, those lyrics should now follow along with the song you are listening to in real-time.

If you would like to use time-synced lyrics on macOS, it can be found in the form of a quotation button at the top right of the Apple Music app while you are playing a song. Not every song supports the feature yet, but Apple is reportedly rapidly expanding its database of time-synced lyrics to keep up with user demand.