What you need to know
- New benchmark leaks show a glimpse into the new 13-inch MacBook Pro.
- According to the benchmarks, Apple is using Intel's 10th generation Ice Lake chips.
- It will result in CPU speeds of 12% faster and GPU speeds of 29% faster.
After Apple launched the new 16-inch MacBook Pro with its slimmer display, upgraded internals, and scissor-switch keyboard (death to the butterfly), it seemed that everyone's reaction was to ask when these updates would be coming to the 13-inch MacBook Pro. People began to speculate if the smaller MacBook Pro would also enjoy that new display and that wonderful new keyboard.
Over the weekend, we got a potential look at one of the changes coming to the new model. Reported by MacRumors, someone leaked what is potentially a benchmark of the new 13-inch MacBook Pro and, if it is genuine, reveals that Apple plans to implement Intel's 10th generation Ice Lake processors into the laptop.
2020 13" Macbook Pro— _rogame (@_rogame) February 15, 2020
> i7-1068NG7 2.3GHz base 4.1GHz boost 28W
> 32GB of RAM
> 2TB SSD pic.twitter.com/o4k6ymc6oJ
Comparing the new benchmark to Apple's current high-end 13-inch Macbook Pro, which was released in 2019, shows that the new model may increase CPU performance by 12% and GPU performance by 29%. The current generation of MacBook Pro is still sporting Intel's 8th generation processors, so this kind of jump is expected.
Time Spy— _rogame (@_rogame) February 15, 2020
i5-8279U 4C/8T 2.4GHz base 4.1GHz boost + Iris Plus 655 with 128MB eDRAM 28W (2019 13" MacBook Pro)
vs
i7-1068NG7 4C/8T 2.3GHz base 4.1GHz boost 28W (2020 13" MacBook Pro) pic.twitter.com/Ogr4sfGGNa
If the new 13-inch Macbook Pro does feature Ice Lake chips, it will be the first Mac to do so. The new model is rumored to see a launch in the first half of this year, so we could see it unveiled at the company's rumored March event, later at WWDC 2020, or even in a press release as Apple has for more recent products.
Some expensive cars can't run CarPlay, but this Raspberry Pi 3 can
You can buy some very expensive cars that don't support CarPlay yet, but someone managed to make it work with their Raspberry Pi 3.
What MWC 2020's cancellation means for the tech industry — and you
Amid growing concerns about the threat posed by coronavirus, Mobile World Congress 2020, one of the year's biggest tech events, was cancelled last week. Here's what it means for the industry, vendors, and consumers.
You might soon be able to set default apps on iPhones, iPads, and HomePods
Hell has frozen over. Pigs are flying. And cats and dogs are living together in perfect harmony
Prop up your MacBook in style with one of these stands
Looking for a stellar stand for your MacBook or MacBook Pro? It's more than just a way to show off your toy: it can help optimize space, reduce desk clutter, help with storage, and more.