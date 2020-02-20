13-inch MacBook ProSource: iMore

What you need to know

  • New benchmark leaks show a glimpse into the new 13-inch MacBook Pro.
  • According to the benchmarks, Apple is using Intel's 10th generation Ice Lake chips.
  • It will result in CPU speeds of 12% faster and GPU speeds of 29% faster.

After Apple launched the new 16-inch MacBook Pro with its slimmer display, upgraded internals, and scissor-switch keyboard (death to the butterfly), it seemed that everyone's reaction was to ask when these updates would be coming to the 13-inch MacBook Pro. People began to speculate if the smaller MacBook Pro would also enjoy that new display and that wonderful new keyboard.

Over the weekend, we got a potential look at one of the changes coming to the new model. Reported by MacRumors, someone leaked what is potentially a benchmark of the new 13-inch MacBook Pro and, if it is genuine, reveals that Apple plans to implement Intel's 10th generation Ice Lake processors into the laptop.

Comparing the new benchmark to Apple's current high-end 13-inch Macbook Pro, which was released in 2019, shows that the new model may increase CPU performance by 12% and GPU performance by 29%. The current generation of MacBook Pro is still sporting Intel's 8th generation processors, so this kind of jump is expected.

If the new 13-inch Macbook Pro does feature Ice Lake chips, it will be the first Mac to do so. The new model is rumored to see a launch in the first half of this year, so we could see it unveiled at the company's rumored March event, later at WWDC 2020, or even in a press release as Apple has for more recent products.