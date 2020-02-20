After Apple launched the new 16-inch MacBook Pro with its slimmer display, upgraded internals, and scissor-switch keyboard (death to the butterfly), it seemed that everyone's reaction was to ask when these updates would be coming to the 13-inch MacBook Pro. People began to speculate if the smaller MacBook Pro would also enjoy that new display and that wonderful new keyboard.

Over the weekend, we got a potential look at one of the changes coming to the new model. Reported by MacRumors, someone leaked what is potentially a benchmark of the new 13-inch MacBook Pro and, if it is genuine, reveals that Apple plans to implement Intel's 10th generation Ice Lake processors into the laptop.

2020 13" Macbook Pro

> i7-1068NG7 2.3GHz base 4.1GHz boost 28W

> 32GB of RAM

> 2TB SSD pic.twitter.com/o4k6ymc6oJ — _rogame (@_rogame) February 15, 2020

Comparing the new benchmark to Apple's current high-end 13-inch Macbook Pro, which was released in 2019, shows that the new model may increase CPU performance by 12% and GPU performance by 29%. The current generation of MacBook Pro is still sporting Intel's 8th generation processors, so this kind of jump is expected.

Time Spy



i5-8279U 4C/8T 2.4GHz base 4.1GHz boost + Iris Plus 655 with 128MB eDRAM 28W (2019 13" MacBook Pro)

vs

i7-1068NG7 4C/8T 2.3GHz base 4.1GHz boost 28W (2020 13" MacBook Pro) pic.twitter.com/Ogr4sfGGNa — _rogame (@_rogame) February 15, 2020

If the new 13-inch Macbook Pro does feature Ice Lake chips, it will be the first Mac to do so. The new model is rumored to see a launch in the first half of this year, so we could see it unveiled at the company's rumored March event, later at WWDC 2020, or even in a press release as Apple has for more recent products.