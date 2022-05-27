What you need to know
- A video purportedly showing a leaked Apple Pay may include the new design of the iPhone 14.
- A video taken down and then reuploaded shows an iPhone with a hole-punch camera instead of a notch.
- This is a rumored feature of the new iPhone 14 Pro.
A video that claims to show a leaked Apple Pay advert from the company includes a depiction of the iPhone 14 Pro's expected new design, which ditches the notch in favor of a hole-punch camera.
The video was uploaded to Twitter by Apple Archive Thai. The 15-second clip is an animated advert showing how Apple Pay can be used to ditch alphanumeric passwords in favor of Apple's acclaimed Face ID software. However, 7 seconds in it reveals an animated iPhone that includes the much-rumored hole-punch camera that is expected to replace the notch of the iPhone 13 on Apple's new best iPhone, the iPhone 14 Pro, when it is unveiled in September.
It isn't possible to verify the authenticity of the video, however, it does look very official, and is hosted by a channel that includes lots of other official Apple videos. As noted, the supposed leak also matches precisely what we've heard from multiple leaks and rumors about the design of the iPhone 14 Pro. The style of the ad is also very much in keeping with Apple's advertising. One leaker this week claimed that a similar advert with the same soundtrack was not in fact real, so it is possible this advert may just be a very well-done edit based on previous leaks and rumors, and can therefore be best described as a concept.
With the expected September launch window fast approaching, we don't have long to wait to see if this is indeed the design the new iPhone 14 Pro will adopt. The regular iPhone 14 is expected to retain much of the same design as the iPhone 13, however, will reportedly ditch the 'mini' variant in favor of a 6.7-inch 'Max version.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review: You really ought to check out Catalyst Black for iOS
Catalyst Black is an online multiplayer game that has teams compete against each other to score points and take down opponents. It has both sci-fi and fantasy elements since players can turn into large beasts to do additional damage.
Microsoft could release the inexpensive Apple TV that Apple won't make
Microsoft is reportedly working on a new, inexpensive streaming stick that could not only allow people to stream games, but also video content.
Celebrate 'Stranger Things' season 4 with this cool WhatsApp sticker pack
It's here! After a long wait, Stranger Things season four, volume one is now available to stream on Netflix and you can celebrate with a cool new WhatsApp sticker pack!
Yes, your iPhone 13 Pro can look super cute with the right case
The iPhone 13 Pro's colorways might be neutral, but it can still be an amazing and outfit-enhancing accessory with one of these cases.