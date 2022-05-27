The video was uploaded to Twitter by Apple Archive Thai . The 15-second clip is an animated advert showing how Apple Pay can be used to ditch alphanumeric passwords in favor of Apple's acclaimed Face ID software. However, 7 seconds in it reveals an animated iPhone that includes the much-rumored hole-punch camera that is expected to replace the notch of the iPhone 13 on Apple's new best iPhone , the iPhone 14 Pro, when it is unveiled in September.

It isn't possible to verify the authenticity of the video, however, it does look very official, and is hosted by a channel that includes lots of other official Apple videos. As noted, the supposed leak also matches precisely what we've heard from multiple leaks and rumors about the design of the iPhone 14 Pro. The style of the ad is also very much in keeping with Apple's advertising. One leaker this week claimed that a similar advert with the same soundtrack was not in fact real, so it is possible this advert may just be a very well-done edit based on previous leaks and rumors, and can therefore be best described as a concept.

With the expected September launch window fast approaching, we don't have long to wait to see if this is indeed the design the new iPhone 14 Pro will adopt. The regular iPhone 14 is expected to retain much of the same design as the iPhone 13, however, will reportedly ditch the 'mini' variant in favor of a 6.7-inch 'Max version.