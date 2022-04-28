Leaked panels show new notch reserved for iPhone 14 Pro models

The evidence keeps piling on that the best upgrades to the iPhone this year are going to the iPhone 14 Pro models.

According to Saran on Twitter, a new image of what is reportedly the front panels of the iPhone 14 lineup has been leaked on Weibo. According to the image, it appears that the new notch design (pill and hole) is reserved for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. It also shows that the iPhone 14 mini will go the way of the dinosaur and the iPhone 14 Max will be introduced instead.

iPhone 14 front panels have leaked on Weibo - here are the changes to note: 1) thinner bezels on the Pro models, as reported by other sources 2) aspect ratio is also slightly different on the Pros (19.5:9 to 20:9); this corroborates with 9to5Mac's report regarding taller displays

While it's tough to know if the image leaked today is legitimate, it certainly lines up with the bulk of the previous reporting on what we can expect from the iPhone 14 lineup later this year.

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 14 at an event in September.