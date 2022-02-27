What you need to know
- A leaked schematic claims to show off the front of the iPhone 14 design.
- The image shows Apple may drop the notch in favor of a "pill and hole" cutout for the Face ID camera system.
- Apple is expected to reveal the iPhone 14 lineup in September.
The "pill and hole" cutout design for the iPhone 14 might be bigger than we thought.
As reported by 9to5Mac, a user on Weibo has apparently leaked a legitimate schematic of the iPhone 14, Apple's unreleased iPhone model that is expected to be announced this fall.
The schematic, if accurate, confirms that Apple will ditch the notch this year in favor of a "pill and hole" design for Face ID and the front-facing camera. According to a video by Jon Prosser, the size of the new "pill and hole" design is much bigger than earlier renders anticipated.
The image above was posted by a Weibo user and it claims to show a more detailed schematic of the iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max. The post was also shared in a YouTube video posted on Saturday by Jon Prosser, who says that he has "independently been able to verify" that this schematic is real and accurately represents the design Apple will use.
As noted by Apple Track, what Apple appears to be doing here is "taking the components of the notch and applying them directly in the display, eliminating any waste areas that don't include the cameras or sensors." While the change is certainly going to be controversial, it should theoretically be less intrusive than the notch itself.
While many have been hopeful that Apple might go with an under-display Face ID and camera system, Apple does not appear to have figured out how to do so yet without sacrificing accuracy or quality.
The iPhone 14 is expected to be announced at an event in September along with a new generation of the Apple Watch. The new Face ID and camera system design are also rumored to only be adopted on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, with the regular iPhone not receiving the design upgrade until next year.
