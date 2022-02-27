The "pill and hole" cutout design for the iPhone 14 might be bigger than we thought.

As reported by 9to5Mac, a user on Weibo has apparently leaked a legitimate schematic of the iPhone 14, Apple's unreleased iPhone model that is expected to be announced this fall.

The schematic, if accurate, confirms that Apple will ditch the notch this year in favor of a "pill and hole" design for Face ID and the front-facing camera. According to a video by Jon Prosser, the size of the new "pill and hole" design is much bigger than earlier renders anticipated.