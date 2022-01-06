Reports that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will ditch the notch in favor of a new hole-punch design continue to swirl. Following similar reports from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, leaker @dylandkt now says that the next flagship iPhones are in for some big changes.

Taking to Twitter today, the leaker reports that while the notch is going to be replaced by a hole-punch camera, the Face ID technology will live beneath the screen. Importantly, they say that the move won't hamper performance which is something that had concerned some.

I am able to corroborate information regarding a hole punch camera for the pro models of the iPhone 14. Face ID hardware will be placed under the display. As a reassurance to any concerns, the functionality of these sensors have not been negatively affected by this change.

This particular source has proven accurate in the past and correctly predicted the arrival of the latest MacBook Pro refresh, among other products. At this point the number of corroborating reports makes it difficult to believe that Apple isn't at least seriously considering such a design for this year's flagship iPhones.

The use of a hole-punch design will allow Apple to remove the notch entirely and put the front-facing camera in a circular hole in the display. This latest report appears to confirm that the components required for Touch ID can continue to function despite having their view of faces obscured by the display itself.

If all goes according to plan we expect Apple to announce the new iPhones in or around September.