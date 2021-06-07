Amid rumors that Apple will announce a 16-inch MacBook Pro during the WWDC opening keynote, one well-known leaker suggests that might not be the case at all. Twitter leaker L0vetodream has been accurate in the past and has today poured cold water on suggestions that new hardware could be about to be announced.

In a Twitter exchange earlier today, L0vetodream said that they don't "feel" that we should expect any new hardware to be announced during this year's WWDC opening keynote – a keynote that will take place in a matter of hours.

In another tweet, the same account said that they "feel that 14-inch and 16-inch should not be so fast." It's worth remembering here that these tweets are translated from Chinese.

我感觉14寸和16寸应该还没那么快 — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) June 7, 2021

At this point, it's impossible to know for sure whether Apple has new hardware incoming or not. However, at the time of writing the Apple Store was still available whereas I might have expected it to have been taken offline by now if new hardware was to be announced.

Whenever it does arrive, the new 16-inch MacBook Pro is expected to carry a successor to the M1 chip as well as a new Mini-LED display that will allow for smaller bezels.

Even without the new announcements, the current MacBook lineup is looking pretty great. Just remember to check our collection of the best MacBook deals around before placing any orders!