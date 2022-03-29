What you need to know
- The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was announced at E3 2019.
- The game was originally planned to launch at some point in 2022.
- Nintendo shared that the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is being delayed to Spring 2023.
Nintendo shared on Tuesday that the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is being delayed to Spring 2023, after originally being planned for launch at some point in 2022.
First announced at E3 2019, the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is one of the most anticipated games in the industry right now. Nintendo originally aimed to launch the game in 2022, but like so many other titles, it seems a delay was necessary for the team to finish polishing the game as much as possible. You can see the announcement for the release window delay below:
Producer Eiji Aonuma says that "In order to make this game's experience something special, the entire development team is continuing to work diligently on this game, so please wait a while longer."
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild launched in 2017 alongside the Nintendo Switch and has gone on to sell almost 26 million copies, in addition to garnering critical acclaim. Nintendo taking its time with the sequel makes sense, as the company no doubt wants the sequel to become one of the best Nintendo Switch games available.
