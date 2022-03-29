Nintendo shared on Tuesday that the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is being delayed to Spring 2023, after originally being planned for launch at some point in 2022.

First announced at E3 2019, the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is one of the most anticipated games in the industry right now. Nintendo originally aimed to launch the game in 2022, but like so many other titles, it seems a delay was necessary for the team to finish polishing the game as much as possible. You can see the announcement for the release window delay below: