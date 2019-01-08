One of my most favorite connected home gadgets is the Nanoleaf Canvas. It's beautiful, creative, and is literally the talk of my parties. I love the futuristic look of light up wall art. So when I heard about Sky, I was immediately intrigued.

Announced at CES 2019, Sky is a mosaic light panel that promises to brighten up your room with, not just beautiful colors, but also display details and metrics from the internet, like how many YouTube subscribers you have or how many people are viewing your Twitch stream.

Sky is still very much in its development stages, and we probably won't see it until 2020 (if we see it at all). It's definitely got promise, especially if LaMetric, the creators of Sky, can deliver on the variety of features its claiming.

The starter pack is designed for eight panels but will be able to support at least 16 panels. The preliminary shapes appear to be triangular, so you'd be able to create a variety of display shapes.

I'm always interested in unique lighting options, especially when they can connect to your smart devices. If Sky ends up with Siri support, It'll be a nice addition to the HomeKit family.

LaMetric is the company behind the home connected smart clock Time. It looks like Sky will be the natural progression with a larger version of Time, but with additional lighting art in mind.

I really hope to see Sky hit the market someday soon. I'll definitely be keeping an eye out for this one.

You can find out more about Sky at the company's website.