With it's solid capacity, 9-in-1 functionality and pressure cooker mode all for less than $100, this is one of the best Black Friday Instant Pot Deals we've seen so far, but don't wait as it won't be around for long!

Missed out on an Instant Pot on Black Friday ? Fear not! The early Cyber Monday deals are already here, and the savings on Instant Pots continues. Right now you can score this Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 for just $97.99, a massive saving of more than $61 (39%). It's got an 8-quart capacity, 15 programs, a pressure cooker function and modes for slow cooker, rice, steam, saute, yogurt and more.

The Instant Pot Duo Plus is a versatile pressure cooker with a variety of uses. In fact, you could replace your slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, egg cooker, saute, steamer, warmer, and sterilizer with this single device.

The Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in1 multi-use pressure cooker essentially replaces around nine appliances in the kitchen. Not only can this save space, but also money if you plan on picking up a few dedicated devices in the future. With this single pressure cooker, you won';t need to purchase an additional sterilizer, slow cooker, rice cooker, or steamer.

It's also up to 70% faster with a smart LCD screen to run you through programs to quickly cook your meal without having to rely on guesswork. This display also makes it easier to see what the appliance is doing with some icons displayed to show cooking, heating, pressure cooking, and keep warm.

You may not be on the lookout for a pressure cooker, or even a kitchen appliance, this Black Friday, but the Instant Pot 9-in-1 is a brilliant buy for any budding chef.