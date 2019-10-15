If you like a slim case, you're in the wrong review. LifeProof is a bulky, heavy-duty case. The company is known for its highly protective cases. Protection is always going to take precedence over aesthetics with LifeProof cases. The LifeProof FliP Series iPhone Case is a new case, only available for the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max. The case comes in three colorways: Dark Night (Black/Grey), Cement Surfer (Blue/Slate), Water Lily (Light Blue/Green). Lifeproof's tagline for this case is "Stashable. Crashable."

Rather than a typical wallet portfolio mechanism, this case has a thick back that flips open and holds closed magnetically. The fabric flap has three slots for cards, plus another longer slot behind them for cash. You don't want to overstuff this flap, or else it won't hold shut properly. Even with just three cards, it does gape a bit, although the magnet holds. There is a rather large space between the slots and the back of the iPhone, but you wouldn't want to place anything loose in there. It would just fall out. The flap has a large cutout to accommodate the camera module. You can flip the flap all the way around and use it as a kickstand for watching videos. This works well at a variety of angles.

If you want a full-protection heavy-duty case that also has a built-in wallet and kickstand, LifeProof's FLiP Series is for you.

Why have a flap on the back instead of covering the screen, folio-style? It's really a matter of personal taste. Some prefer the folio wallet case because your screen is so well-protected. Others prefer the screen uncovered so the phone is ready to go at all times. Need to take a call or take a photo? The FLiP allows you to do so right away, no need to open the flap.

There are button covers that protect the Sleep/Wake and volume buttons; of course, the buttons operate fine. Cutouts for the camera, mute switch, Lightning port, and speakers allow for full functionality. The lip of the case comes well up over the screen, as you'd expect. LifeProof branding is embossed along one side, printed on the back flap, and printed again on the inside. Unsurprisingly, wireless charging doesn't work with this case, at least in my testing. Your mileage may vary, as LifeProof does claim this case is wireless charging compatible.

Unique style

LifeProof FLiP Series iPhone Case: What I like

I always appreciate when an accessory company sets out to do something different, rather than just producing another run-of-the-mill case. LifeProof's FLiP Series iPhone Case is definitely different. I do feel like the iPhone is quite safe within this case and I like the functionality of the wallet slots. I like that the back flap doubles as a kickstand.