Lifeproof is a trusted brand for fully protective heavy-duty smartphone cases. My daughter's fiancé accidentally dropped his iPhone out of a second story window; his Lifeproof case allowed the phone to survive without a scratch. He won't buy any other case brand. Lifeproof NËXT offers the protection we've come to expect while the clear back lets the color and the beauty of your iPhone shine through.

Lifeproof NËXT is a heavy-duty, extreme protection case. It's been drop-tested up to two meters, which is over six feet. Lifeproof calls this case, "Dropproof, Dirtproof, Snowproof." It has an IP rating of 5X, which means it is dust protected. The "5" in this rating indicates that nothing larger than 1mm can penetrate it, at least not enough to interfere with its operation in any way. The "X" in this rating means that the case does not offer any waterproof protection. The latest iPhones have an IP68 rating, meaning they have their own dustproof and waterproof capabilities anyway.

You'll need to use the plastic key included with your Lifeproof NËXT in order to open the case to put it on and take it off your phone. Once on, the case looks and feels solid, with a thick bumper and substantially raised lip around the edge of the screen. Still, it doesn't interfere with my screen protector.

The volume up and down buttons are covered by raised and satisfyingly clicky button covers. There is a small lever next to those buttons that operate the Ring/Silent switch. On the other side of the case, the Sleep/Wake button is covered with the same kind of clicky button cover as the volume buttons.

The Lifeproof NËXT's clever design offers full protection while letting your iPhone shine through.

The bottom of the case has two cutouts for the speakers with a micro-mesh cover to protect the speaker holes. The speakers are still fully functional. The Lightning port is covered with a plug that can easily be pulled up when you need to plug in your Lightning cord. Wireless charging does work fine with this case on your phone.

While the back of the case is clear on every Lifeproof NËXT, the bumper comes in various colors. You can find the iPhone X/XS case on Amazon in Clear, Black Crystal, Cactus Rose, and Seaside. If you want the other new sizes, you'll need to go to LifeProof's website.

Solid but clear protection

Lifeproof NËXT: What I like

I always choose my iPhone's colors carefully, and I love the beautifully sophisticated shimmery taupe gold of my iPhone XS. I don't want to cover it up with an opaque case. Most heavy-duty phone cases are opaque, so it's nice to find one that lets you see more than just a hint of your phone's color.

Though I did not toss my iPhone out any windows to test this case, I trust that it would protect it as well as or better than any case out there.