What you need to know
- Liftin' Workout Tracker has been updated with support for Home screen widgets.
- There's an all-new Apple Watch app thrown in.
- The update is available for download from the App Store now.
One of the best things about Apple dropping a big new version of iOS is the apps that then get updates to take advantage of the new features. The arrival of iOS 14 is no different and the latest app to cross my screen is Liftin' Workout Tracker – and its Home screen widgets.
Available as a free update, the newly updated app brings some iOS 14 Home screen widgets to the mix. Those widgets will show you details about your next workout and the app itself has received some bugfixes and a spot of polish to sharpen things up a tad.
A big release for iOS 14 and watchOS 7!
- Widgets: See your upcoming workout from the home screen
- All new Apple Watch app
- Quick Edit: Long press on a set to make quick adjustments on the go
- Option to disable screen lock on iPhone during workouts
- Bugfixes and polish
The all-new Apple Watch app looks great and puts everything you need right on your wrist, ready for your next big workout.
I'll admit that I don't get a sweat on anywhere near as much as I should. But who knows, maybe I've been waiting for an app with a widget as motivation! You can download Liftin' Workout Tracker from the App Store right now. You'll get to try it out for free with in-app purchases available if you want to continue using it.
