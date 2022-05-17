Why buy a regular Nintendo Switch when you can purchase one that's unique and not many people own? We're highlighting all of the different limited and special edition Nintendo Switch consoles you can buy today. Many limited-edition Switch consoles come with a digital or physical copy of the video games they're commemorating, as well as an extra goodie or two in some cases.

Please note: These consoles are sold in limited quantities and may not be available directly through any retailers. If you want to get your hands on something rare or previously sold out, you may have to purchase through a third party. If you're buying from eBay, please check to ensure you're purchasing from a reputable seller.

Animal Crossing New Horizons Switch

Tropical paradise: Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch

By far, this is the most bright-colored Switch setup we've seen Nintendo release so far (not counting the Switch Lite designs). You get two pastel-colored Joy-Cons and a bright dock featuring Tom, Timmy, and Tommy Nook.

Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Edition Switch Console

Hunting time: Monster Hunter Rise Edition

Monster Hunter Rise fans rejoice! A sweet new Switch bundle can be yours. It includes the Monster Hunter Rise game and a super awesome-looking Switch with unique designs on the front and back.

Mario Red Blue Switch Console

A signature look: Mario Red + Blue Edition Nintendo Switch

This unique Nintendo Switch was revealed alongside Bowser's Fury, the brand-new add-on included with Super Mario 3D World on the Switch. The red and blue colors on this console match Mario's signature outfit, while the included carrying case features Mario's iconic gear: his gloves, hat, overalls, and of course, his mustache.

Super Mario Odyssey Switch

Mario's back: Super Mario Odyssey Nintendo Switch

Super Mario's inaugural title, Super Mario Odyssey, is unique, fun, and good in all the ways only Mario can be. This special Switch console comes with two red Joy-Cons and a bright red carrying case. It's tough to find, so you'll likely need to buy it used.

Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Let's Go, Eevee Switch

Catch 'em all: Pokémon Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Nintendo Switch

Pokémon fans will get a kick out of the Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee bundle. The Switch dock comes with pictures of Eevee and Pikachu, the Joy-Cons are stylized after them, and the rear of the Switch console has stencils of all your favorite Pokémon. You'll also get your game of choice (which may change the price) and a Poke Ball Plus!

Super Smash Bros Ultimate Switch

Fighting glory: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo Switch

The biggest Super Smash Bros. game ever is on the Switch, and Nintendo has an awesome console to commemorate the launch. You'll get a gray Switch console complete with specially designed Joy-Cons and a docking station with several iconic Nintendo characters.

Diablo 3 Eternal Collection Switch

Destroy evil: Diablo 3 Eternal Collection Nintendo Switch

For the first time, you can play Diablo 3 on a handheld. This Nintendo Switch bundle features a specially marked Switch console and dock, as well as a carrying case to match. This console version is tough to find. You're best bet is to buy it used.

Dragon Quest XI Switch

Become a dragon: Dragon Quest XI Nintendo Switch

Available exclusively in Japan, this bundle is one of the rare Switch systems that comes with two blue Joy-Cons. It also features a sword and shield on the Nintendo Switch dock as well as various Dragon Quest XI stencils on both the console and Joy-Cons. Hunt for it on eBay.

Splatoon 2 Switch

Get messy: Splatoon 2 Nintendo Switch

Like the Super Mario Odyssey bundle, Splatoon 2's unique Switch console doesn't have any special markings on it, but the Joy-Cons come in special colors — Neon Pink and Neon Green — and a carrying case, too. While this may be on Amazon from time to time, you'll likely have to buy used on eBay to get this one.

Disney Tsum Tsum Festival Bundle Switch

Mickey and friends: Disney Tsum Tsum Festival Bundle

The adorable Disney emojis look absolutely perfect on this vibrant Switch. Stitch, Mickey Minnie, and Winnie the Pooh are featured on the dock, while the iconic Mickey ears are on the right Joy-Con's Home button. It's one of the harder ones to find, so you'll need to pay a pretty penny to get it.

Jack Jeanne Switch Lite

JRPG lovers: Jack Jeanne Switch Lite

This is the rarest Switch edition to have come out so far. It's estimated that there are only 50 to 100 of these made, so it can be tough to find one for sale. It depicts a character from the Jack Jeanne JRPG as illustrated by Toyko Ghoul artist Sui Ishida.

Zacian and Zamazenta Edition Switch Lite

Become legendary: Zacian and Zamazenta Nintendo Switch Lite

From Pokémon Sword & Shield comes the legendary pairing, which adorns the back of this Switch Lite console. With opposing colors on either side, this Switch Lite is guaranteed to stand out from the crowd.

Fornite Nintendo Switch Limited Edition

Battle Royale: Fortnite Special Edition Switch

Released in Europe on Oct. 30 and New Zealand and Australia on Nov. 6, this limited-edition console features bright yellow and blue Joy-Cons and a custom dock. It also comes with the free battle royale game pre-installed and a download code for special outfits and in-game currency. There's no word on when it might come to the U.S., so your best bet is to buy one from a third-party seller shipping internationally.

Monster Hunter Xx Switch

On the Hunt: Monster Hunter XX Special Edition Nintendo Switch Bundle

Another Japan-exclusive, this special console launched alongside the action RPG in 2017. It includes a physical copy of the game, which was also only released in Japan, gray Joy-Con controllers, and a dock decorated with themed runes.

Pokemon Dialga Palkia Nintendo Switch Lite

Pokémon Lite: Pokémon Dialga & Palkia Edition Nintendo Switch Lite Console

This console was released on Nov. 5 and has been going in and out of stock at retailers since. You should jump on it if you find one available near you, otherwise make sure to use reputable sellers if you have to obtain one through a third party. The back of the grey console features a gold and silver design of legendaries Dialga and Palkia.

Stand out from the crowd with a limited edition Switch console

While all Nintendo Switch consoles do the same thing, these special edition consoles have unique appearances. You can be sure yours will turn heads when you enter a room, especially if you have the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch or the fantastic with its blue Joy-cons. At any rate, it'll be fun to play the best Nintendo Switch games on.

If you're after a Nintendo Switch Lite, we recommend the Zacian and Zamazenta edition inspired by Pokémon Sword and Shield or keeping your eye out for the Dialga & Palkia edition to celebrate the latest Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl games. They're already selling out at retailers, so if you find one, you should definitely pick it up fast!

