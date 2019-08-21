Why buy a regular Nintendo Switch when you can purchase one that not many people in the world own? We're highlighting all of the different limited and special edition Nintendo Switch consoles you can buy today. All of these consoles come with a digital or physical copy of the video games they're commemorating, as well as an extra goodie or two in some cases.

Stand out from the crowd

While all Nintendo Switch consoles do the same thing, these special edition consoles have unique appearances. You can be sure yours will turn heads when you enter a room, especially if you have the Super Mario Odyssey Bundle or the fantastic Dragon Quest XI Bundle with its blue Joy-cons.

If you are after a Nintendo Switch Lite then the only choice right now is the sublime Zacian and Zamazenta Nintendo Switch Lite. Be sure to snag one the moment you've decided which one you want because there's no telling how long they'll last!

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.