Why buy a regular Nintendo Switch when you can purchase one that not many people in the world own? We're highlighting all of the different limited and special edition Nintendo Switch consoles you can buy today. All of these consoles come with a digital or physical copy of the video games they're commemorating, as well as an extra goodie or two in some cases.
- Mario's Back: Super Mario Odyssey Nintendo Switch
- Catch 'Em All: Pokémon Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Nintendo Switch
- Fighting Glory: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo Switch
- Destroy Evil: Diablo 3 Eternal Collection Nintendo Switch
- Become a dragon: Dragon Quest XI Nintendo Switch
- Get Messy: Splatoon 2 Nintendo Switch
- Become legendary: Zacian and Zamazenta Nintendo Switch Lite
Mario's Back: Super Mario Odyssey Nintendo SwitchStaff pick
Super Mario's inaugural title on the Nintendo Switch is unique, fun, and good in all the ways only Mario can be. This special Switch console comes with two red Joy-Cons and a bright red carrying case.
Catch 'Em All: Pokémon Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Nintendo Switch
Pokémon fans will get a kick out of the Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee bundle. The Switch dock comes with pictures of Eevee and Pikachu, the Joy-Cons are stylized after them, and the rear of the Switch console itself has stencils of all your favorite Pokémon. You'll also get your game of choice and a Poke Ball Plus!
Fighting Glory: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo Switch
The biggest Super Smash Bros. game ever is on its way, and Nintendo has an awesome Switch to commemorate the launch. You'll get a gray Switch console complete with specially designed Joy-Cons and a docking station with several iconic Nintendo characters.
Destroy Evil: Diablo 3 Eternal Collection Nintendo Switch
For the first time, you'll be able to play Diablo 3 on a handheld. This Nintendo Switch bundle features a specially marked Switch console and dock, as well as a carrying case to match.
Become a dragon: Dragon Quest XI Nintendo Switch
Available exclusively in Japan, this bundle is one of the rare Switch systems that comes with two blue Joy-Cons. It also features a sword and shield on the Nintendo Switch dock as well as various Dragon Quest stencils on both the console and Joy-Cons.
Get Messy: Splatoon 2 Nintendo Switch
Like the Super Mario Odyssey bundle, Splatoon 2's unique Switch console doesn't have any special markings on it, but the Joy-Cons come in special colors — Neon Pink and Neon Green — and a carrying case, too.
Become legendary: Zacian and Zamazenta Nintendo Switch Lite
From Pokemon Sword & Shield comes the legendary pairing which adorns the back of this Switch Lite console. With opposing colors on either side, this Switch Lite is guaranteed to stand out from the crowd.
Stand out from the crowd
While all Nintendo Switch consoles do the same thing, these special edition consoles have unique appearances. You can be sure yours will turn heads when you enter a room, especially if you have the Super Mario Odyssey Bundle or the fantastic Dragon Quest XI Bundle with its blue Joy-cons.
If you are after a Nintendo Switch Lite then the only choice right now is the sublime Zacian and Zamazenta Nintendo Switch Lite. Be sure to snag one the moment you've decided which one you want because there's no telling how long they'll last!
