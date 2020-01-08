When Linedock debuted in 13-inch MacBook Pro form factor last year, it was pretty cool. But the lack of a 15-inch version of the dock was disappointing. Now that's been rectified, and it evens supports the new 16-inch MacBook Pro, too.

The dock itself is a simple affair and certainly looks the part beneath a MacBook Pro, particularly in silver. It's the right size to allow a simple U-shaped USB-C connector to attach the dock to the computer at either side and from what we can see from photos taken at CES, it seems sturdy enough.

When it's attached the Linedock provides three USB-C ports, two HDMI ports, 2 UHS-II slots, and three USB-A ports. There's also enough battery inside this thing to fully charge your MacBook Pro once over, should the need arise.

Additional storage is catered for via a 2TB SSD that's built into the dock. And if you decide that 2TB isn't enough, the existing part is user-upgradeable which isn't something we hear a lot in the Mac world.

If all of that sounds good – and it should! – you can register your interest for the new Linedock now. Unfortunately, we don't know when it will arrive, other than it will be later this year. We don't know pricing either, but we do know that you will be able to order a version that comes without the storage inside if you prefer.