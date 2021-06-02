There's a new dock in town for anyone who has a 16-inch MacBook Pro and wants to make the absolute best of it. With a built-in battery and support for built-in storage, this is more than just something you use to charge your computer and connect a monitor.

The new LINEDOCK 16" starts at $479 so long as you don't want any of that internal SSD hotness. Go all the way to 2TB and prices increase rapidly – the top spec sells for $839, for example.

Made for creators. The LINEDOCK 16" is a MacBook Pro 16" docking station that features 2TB of SSD, +10 hours of battery life, 100W Power Delivery, and 10 additional ports.

The new dock has been completely redesigned, I'm told, with a 100W Power Delivery battery meaning you'll be running for hours no matter where you happen to be.

It features a completely redesigned 100W Power Delivery battery, a cutting edge 10 port USB 3.1 Gen 2 hub, Dual 4K Display capabilities, I/O sound feedback, and an upgraded Ultra Fast Sata 6 SSD of up to 2TB.

There's no denying this is a costly option, but it might be the best one for those who really are road warriors. You can learn more about the dock, and place an order, on the LINEDOCK website right now.

Don't have a MacBook Pro to go with the LINEDOCK? Be sure to check out our list of the best MacBook deals before rectifying that.