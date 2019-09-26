Best answer: Yes! Whether you are new to the Zelda series or a long-time fan, Link's Awakening has a decent-sized campaign and enough additional elements, like the Chamber Dungeons mini-quest, to warrant the $60 price tag. If you are a fan of Zelda, the older Link's Awakening games, or you never got around to playing it, Link's Awakening for Switch is an engage action-adventure experience. Awaken the Wind Fish: Link's Awakening ($60 at Amazon)

Link's Awakening: Take Three After 26 long years, Nintendo has reached into the past and brought Link's Awakening to the present for the Switch. Since Link's Awakening DX was the last version players experienced way back in 1998, it's time for a new generation to enjoy it. This action-adventure classic made the jump from handheld to console, but is it worth the price? Most definitely. We join Link, our shipwrecked adventurer, as he explores the mysterious Koholint Island to find eight musical instruments to awaken the Wind Fish and return home. With an updated look, a remastered soundtrack, upgraded game mechanics, and a whole new side mode called Chamber Dungeons, there is plenty of game to enjoy. Plus, it's shined up in a new 3D and HD package. What's new with Link's Awakening for Switch?

Link's Awakening for Switch isn't just a port. Developers started from scratch and gave this game a brand new look. New polished graphics, a toy-like look, all paired with a brilliantly remastered soundtrack, provide a whole new look and sound to the game. In addition to the updated graphics and remastered soundtrack, the developers tweaked the game mechanics, fixed bugs, enhanced the mini-games, and included the aforementioned Chamber Dungeon. If you want some additional challenge, there's also a new hero mode. Of course, Nintendo did more than just give this game a coat of paint. Link's Awakening made the jump to 3D, giving players a whole new perspective to the top-view. There's no need for side-scrolling (in most areas) or screen transitions as you explore the map. Because of this platform change, combat has adapted to fit the new style. The result is a more strategic experience when encountering enemies. Speaking of combat, inventory management is no longer a hassle! The developers used the Switch's extra buttons as an advantage; the sword, shield, and a few other game items new have designated buttons. You can still swap items on the X and Y buttons, but item management has become much more streamlined.

Additionally, players have access to a way better map. Players can open the map, check out the places they've explored, and the new design makes it much easier to navigate the overworld. The added Memories feature is another tidbit that can help you keep track of important conversations throughout the game. While the story may be the same, even veteran players can approach this game as a new experience. A playthrough can take about 12-16 hours to complete, and with the Chamber Dungeon experience, you can customize dungeons as much as you'd like. While the dungeon feature isn't our favorite, it still manages to add something new to the already packed game. Chamber dungeons