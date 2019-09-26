Best answer: Yes! Whether you are new to the Zelda series or a long-time fan, Link's Awakening has a decent-sized campaign and enough additional elements, like the Chamber Dungeons mini-quest, to warrant the $60 price tag. If you are a fan of Zelda, the older Link's Awakening games, or you never got around to playing it, Link's Awakening for Switch is an engage action-adventure experience.
- Awaken the Wind Fish: Link's Awakening ($60 at Amazon)
Link's Awakening: Take Three
After 26 long years, Nintendo has reached into the past and brought Link's Awakening to the present for the Switch. Since Link's Awakening DX was the last version players experienced way back in 1998, it's time for a new generation to enjoy it. This action-adventure classic made the jump from handheld to console, but is it worth the price? Most definitely.
We join Link, our shipwrecked adventurer, as he explores the mysterious Koholint Island to find eight musical instruments to awaken the Wind Fish and return home. With an updated look, a remastered soundtrack, upgraded game mechanics, and a whole new side mode called Chamber Dungeons, there is plenty of game to enjoy. Plus, it's shined up in a new 3D and HD package.
What's new with Link's Awakening for Switch?
Link's Awakening for Switch isn't just a port. Developers started from scratch and gave this game a brand new look. New polished graphics, a toy-like look, all paired with a brilliantly remastered soundtrack, provide a whole new look and sound to the game.
In addition to the updated graphics and remastered soundtrack, the developers tweaked the game mechanics, fixed bugs, enhanced the mini-games, and included the aforementioned Chamber Dungeon. If you want some additional challenge, there's also a new hero mode.
Of course, Nintendo did more than just give this game a coat of paint. Link's Awakening made the jump to 3D, giving players a whole new perspective to the top-view. There's no need for side-scrolling (in most areas) or screen transitions as you explore the map. Because of this platform change, combat has adapted to fit the new style. The result is a more strategic experience when encountering enemies.
Speaking of combat, inventory management is no longer a hassle! The developers used the Switch's extra buttons as an advantage; the sword, shield, and a few other game items new have designated buttons. You can still swap items on the X and Y buttons, but item management has become much more streamlined.
Additionally, players have access to a way better map. Players can open the map, check out the places they've explored, and the new design makes it much easier to navigate the overworld. The added Memories feature is another tidbit that can help you keep track of important conversations throughout the game.
While the story may be the same, even veteran players can approach this game as a new experience. A playthrough can take about 12-16 hours to complete, and with the Chamber Dungeon experience, you can customize dungeons as much as you'd like. While the dungeon feature isn't our favorite, it still manages to add something new to the already packed game.
Chamber dungeons
The newest feature added on to Link's Awakening for Switch is the Chamber Dungeon mode. This segment allows you to create your own dungeons. During the game, Dampé, the Grave Digger, enlists your help to build and complete dungeons comprised of pre-made chambers. Players will be given objectives, like to add two rooms with a set of stairs or create a dungeon with two mini-bosses. From there, they can build the adventure using pre-made rooms you gather during the game. As you play, Link will access more rooms and Dampé will provide new challenges to overcome.
If you have any Legend of Zelda amiibo, or you managed to pick up the Link's Awakening amiibo, you can enhance you dungeon making experience with them. The amiibo can add plus effects or a new chamber to make your dungeons more unique and challenging.
Worth the wait and the price
Link's Awakening is a great buy for any Legend of Zelda fan. With two difficulty modes, it's a good game for beginners and veteran gamers alike. It has a unique story, beautiful graphics, and a soundtrack that will have you humming for days. Plus, it's fun. Between the manageable campaign and the Chamber Dungeons, there's a lot of replay value. This is definitely a title worth the price.
Remastered and ready
Link's Awakening
Nostalgia worth buying
Journey with Link as he becomes shipwrecked on the mysterious Koholint Island. With smooth gameplay, captivating toy-box graphics, and an engaging story, this is a game for veterans and newcomers alike.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Every Nintendo Switch Lite color confirmed so far in 2019
The Nintendo Switch Lite is shaping up to look like a fantastic handheld variant of Nintendo's hottest gaming machine, but what colors can you get it in? Here's the answer.
Keep your Nintendo Switch Lite safe with these screen protectors
Know how to best protect your Nintendo Switch Lite screen with these great options.
Protect your Nintendo Switch Lite from damage with ease
Looking to secure your new Nintendo Switch Lite from any damage?