Developer Objective Development has released Little Snitch 5, the latest big update to the popular network monitoring app. This new update brings some new features including a new design, improved traffic monitoring, and support for macOS Big Sur ahead of Apple's big release.

The new update has been given a new look to better match that of the new macOS Big Sur design language including a new structure for the sidebar and more.

The main focus in the development of Little Snitch 5 was on the integration of the new network filter technologies introduced by Apple in macOS Big Sur. The underlying filter engine was re-built from ground up to replace the previous kernel extension based approach which is no longer supported by macOS. Furthermore, Little Snitch was adapted to the new, elegant design language of the operating system with great attention to detail. New design features, like a prominent search bar and a newly structured sidebar go beyond aesthetic choice and add a level of simplicity and intuitiveness to the user experience.

The developer has also improved the traffic monitoring – a big part of the app's appeal.

Little Snitch now captures connection information efficiently in the background. It no longer requires the Network Monitor application to be running in order to collect this information, resulting in reduced memory and CPU consumption.

The new Little Snitch 5 is a free upgrade for anyone who bought Little Snitch 4 after November 1, 2019. There's also an upgrade available for existing users, too. For everyone else the new version is a one-time $45 purchase. There's also a free trial available, too.