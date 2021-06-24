What you need to know
- Logitech has released the Combo Touch keyboard and trackpad case for iPad Air 4.
- Priced at $199, it's cheaper than Apple's Magic Keyboard option.
Logitech has released a new version of its Combo Touch keyboard and trackpad case that's built specifically for the iPad Air 4. The case goes up against Apple's own Magic Keyboard and priced at $199 it's considerably cheaper than the first-party option.
Unlike Apple's offering, the Combo Touch allows its keyboard and trackpad to be removed, while an integrated stand can be used to prop the iPad Air up when watching content. It could even be used to prop the device up for taking notes and drawing if that's your bag.
Connectivity is handled via a built-in Smart Connector so you don't need to charge anything here. That connector also means you can enjoy instant pairing as well.
Combo Touch instantly pairs with your iPad via Smart Connector. And batteries aren't included, because you'll never need them—power for Combo Touch is sourced directly from your iPad.
Just like all good cases this one also has a space for attaching an Apple Pencil for safekeeping and charging. Unlike the Combo Touch for iPad Pro, this one only comes in one color – Oxford Grey.
You can place your order via the Logitech website now and at a price of $199 this should be a great option, especially if Apple's offering is a little too rich for your blood.
Need an iPad Air to go with your fancy new keyboard? These are the best iPad Air deals you're likely to find on the internet today.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
French lawsuit against 'abusive' Apple developer contracts calls September
A lawsuit against Apple filed by France's economy ministry against the company's alleged abusive developer contracts will call in court in September for a new timetable as the case nears its close.
Instagram's messing with your feed again by mixing in Suggested Posts
Instagram can't leave your feed alone and the latest test involves mixing Suggested Posts into it.
Kuo: 2022 iPhones could get in-display Touch ID and drop the 5.4-inch mini
Apple's 2022 iPhones could see the biggest change in years with the return of Touch ID and a whole new lineup.
The best stands for the iPad Air 4 are here
Your new iPad Air 4 needs a stand so you can watch movies and your favorite videos without having to continually hold it. Lets find out which are the best ones to buy.