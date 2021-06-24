Logitech has released a new version of its Combo Touch keyboard and trackpad case that's built specifically for the iPad Air 4. The case goes up against Apple's own Magic Keyboard and priced at $199 it's considerably cheaper than the first-party option.

Unlike Apple's offering, the Combo Touch allows its keyboard and trackpad to be removed, while an integrated stand can be used to prop the iPad Air up when watching content. It could even be used to prop the device up for taking notes and drawing if that's your bag.

Connectivity is handled via a built-in Smart Connector so you don't need to charge anything here. That connector also means you can enjoy instant pairing as well.

Combo Touch instantly pairs with your iPad via Smart Connector. And batteries aren't included, because you'll never need them—power for Combo Touch is sourced directly from your iPad.

Just like all good cases this one also has a space for attaching an Apple Pencil for safekeeping and charging. Unlike the Combo Touch for iPad Pro, this one only comes in one color – Oxford Grey.

You can place your order via the Logitech website now and at a price of $199 this should be a great option, especially if Apple's offering is a little too rich for your blood.

