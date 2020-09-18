Popular dictionary app LookUp has been updated with iOS 14 in mind, adding support for the new Home screen widgets and more.

LookUp is the perfect tool for looking up words, learning words that you didn't know before, and doing just about anything else related to words. It's all more accessible than ever thanks to the new widgets, too.

LookUp is an easy to use English dictionary app, with beautiful Word of the Day illustrations, and an award winning design to lookup all you want to know about a word in a single search. It's a great reading companion for avid readers, and a visual learning tool for kids, new English speakers, or just about anyone looking to proactively build their vocabulary.

The new widgets come in different shapes and sizes with different types of information shown. Whether you want to see the word of the day or quick access to a new quiz, there's a widget for you.

With iOS 14 LookUp introduces an exciting catalog of widgets to place on your home screen. Quizzes: Launch a quiz and track your progress in quizzes for your favorite collections with the new Quizzes widget Word of the Day: Learn a new word every day with the word of the day widget. Collections: Quickly launch into your favorite collections with the Collections Widget

On top of the new widgets, LookUp now also has an updated independent watchOS 7 app that's ready to go with Apple's Family Setup feature.

With LookUp 7 you'll be able to access the complete functionality of LookUp tailored for the watch. You can add Collections, Take Quizzes and do every thing you can with LookUp on iOS on the watchOS

If all of this sounds like something up your street, go get LookUp now. It's available, all updated, from the App Store right now. It costs $5.99 and you'll get the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch apps included.