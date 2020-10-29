Astropad, makers of Luna Display, have released an updated version of the app. The new version 4.3 release adds support for macOS Big Sur ahead of the update's release to the public – likely to happen within weeks.

The Luna Display app, when paired with the associated dongle, allows users to extend their Mac desktop onto an iPad or another Mac's display. It's all done wirelessly and works surprisingly well. Luna Display was around long before Apple added Sidecar to the Mac.