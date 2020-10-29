What you need to know
- Astropad has updated its wireless display app Luna Display to version 4.3.
- The new update adds support for macOS Big Sur.
- It also includes bug fixes and a better Retina Mode experience.
Astropad, makers of Luna Display, have released an updated version of the app. The new version 4.3 release adds support for macOS Big Sur ahead of the update's release to the public – likely to happen within weeks.
The Luna Display app, when paired with the associated dongle, allows users to extend their Mac desktop onto an iPad or another Mac's display. It's all done wirelessly and works surprisingly well. Luna Display was around long before Apple added Sidecar to the Mac.
The new update not only adds support for Big Sur, too. The usual bug fixes and performance improvements are also present and correct.
What's New in Luna Display 4.3
- Compatibility with the upcoming launch of macOS 11 Big Sur
- A more streamlined experience to enable Retina Mode (Luna Display no longer requires a kernal -extension)
- General bug fixes and performance improvements
Most people should see their Luna Display client update automatically. Anyone who doesn't should go and download it manuallyy.
