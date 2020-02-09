What you need to know
- Caséta Wireless Smart Motion Sensor is available now at Amazon.
- Motion Sensor has a 180 degree field of view and 10 year battery life.
- Sensor works with other Caséta accessory such as light switches and dimmers.
Announced back at CES 2020 in early January, Lutron's Caséta Wireless Smart Motion Sensor is now available for purchase on Amazon. Lutron's motion sensor gives owners of Caséta Wireless light switches and dimmers a hands-free way to turn on the lights just by entering a room.
The Caséta Wireless Smart Motion Sensor features a 180 degree field of view and passive infrared sensors that detect heat to determine activity within a room. Lutron claims that its motion sensing technology, dubbed XCT, can deliver 3x finer motion detection, making it more accurate and more responsive than offerings from competitors.
Lutron's sensor is completely wireless, connecting via RF to the company's Caséta Smart Bridge, and is powered by a small CR123 battery. Lutron states that users can expect up to 10 years of battery life with the included battery. Lutron also includes various mounting options, such as a corner bracket, in the box for easy placement around the home, but it is rated for indoor use only.
Unfortunately, it appears that the sensor does not integrate with Apple's HomeKit or other smart home platforms at this time. This limits the sensor to only working with Caséta accessories for the foreseeable future, which does put a damper on what looks to be a solid device.
In addition to the motion sensor, Lutron's upcoming Smart Wireless Repeater, which was also announced at CES, is available for pre-order on Amazon, with an estimated shipping date listed as within 1-2 months. A vacancy only variant of the motion sensor is also in the works, which is slated for release later this year.
Caséta Wireless Smart Motion Sensor
The Caséta Wireless Smart Motion Sensor works in tandem with your switches and lamp dimmers to light the way just by entering the room. This completely wireless sensor can be placed just about anywhere indoors, and its included battery lasts up to 10 years.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
