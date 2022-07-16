What you need to know
- The new MacBook Air is officially released.
- The latest generation of the MacBook Air features Apple's M2 processor and a completely new design.
- YouTubers and media outlets have posted the first round of unboxing and first impression videos.
If you've been waiting to watch your favorite YouTubers and media outlets unbox a new Apple product, that day has arrived!
The new MacBook Air was officially released on Friday, but what's a release week without taking the weekend to sit back and watch all of the unboxing and first impression videos? A ton of reviewers have taken to YouTube to share their unboxing, first impression, and review videos.
If you'd prefer to read a review instead (or in addition to watching all of the videos), iMore's Editor in Chief Gerald Lynch put the new MacBook Air through its paces and wrote an in depth review that you can read here.
The new MacBook Air adopts the design language of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro and adds a larger display, M2 processor, and brings back the era of MagSafe charging. It's also the first MacBook Air that you can upgrade up to 24GB of memory.
You can check out all of the unboxing and first impression videos below:
iJustine
Checking out the new M2 MacBook Air! EDIT: Display is 13.6 and its 8‑core CPU / 10-core GPU! Sorry for the video mistake!
Dave2D
2022 MacBook Air Review with the M2 Chip with benchmark for Xcode, video production and gaming. My unit has an 8 core CPU, 10 core GPU 16 gigs of ram and 1TB of storage.
UrAvgConsumer
The new M2 MacBook Air 2022 is here! Let's go through the unboxing and full review!
Krystal Lora
NEW M2 MacBook Air! Here's my unboxing / review after one week!
Brian Tong
It's my first impression and unboxing of Apple's All-New M2 MacBook Air in Starlight! Plus, how does Starlight compare to the Gold iPhone?
Zollotech
The new 2022 MacBook Air M2 is here with the new Apple Silicon, and all new design, new colors of matte black or midnight, starlight, silver and space gray, better battery life and more. In this video I unbox, setup, benchmark and take a first look at the M2 MacBook Air update that improves on the last major update we had with amazing speed. We also compare the M2 MacBook Air against the M1 MacBook Air, M1 Max MacBook Pro 14 and even the M1 Ultra Mac Studio and check thermals, export speed and more.
Oliur
The Tech Chap
The Tech Chap reviews MacBook Air M2 - with the M2 chip, 1080p Camera, Quad Speakers, Longer Battery & Refreshed Design - is this M2 Air worth buying over the M1 Air?
Matthew Moniz
Review of the 2022 MacBook Air 13 M2. The design is awesome, the battery life is amazing but is it a massive upgrade from the M1 Macbook Air? Hopefully this video helps you decide on your next MacBook purchase.
Nikias Molina
The new MacBook Air has surprised me in a lot of ways. That is why, in this video I'll be telling you everything that you need to know about Apple's latest laptop. From the new design, brighter display, MagSafe charging to the new colors. There is a lot to like about the MacBook Air. I answer the question at the end weather you should buy the M1 MacBook Air or the M2 MacBook Air. The M2 Air is probably one of the best in terms of value for video editing and for students.
Karl Conrad
Unboxing and Setup of the new MacBook Air M2 in Midnight (The newest colour for MacBook Air)!
The Verge
The new MacBook Air has Apple's latest in-house processor, the M2. It's got a better screen, thinner and lighter design, better speakers, a much-improved webcam, an excellent keyboard and trackpad, more convenient charging, and excellent build quality. It also comes with a higher price tag — it starts at $1,199, $200 more than the model that preceded it, and a model with a decent amount of storage runs $1,499 or more. And the performance advancements over the M1 model aren't as stark as the design and feature improvements are.
There's many more so, if you ran through this list, keep searching YouTube for the rest. We can only link so much before our typing fingers give out.
