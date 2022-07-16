If you've been waiting to watch your favorite YouTubers and media outlets unbox a new Apple product, that day has arrived!

The new MacBook Air was officially released on Friday, but what's a release week without taking the weekend to sit back and watch all of the unboxing and first impression videos? A ton of reviewers have taken to YouTube to share their unboxing, first impression, and review videos.

If you'd prefer to read a review instead (or in addition to watching all of the videos), iMore's Editor in Chief Gerald Lynch put the new MacBook Air through its paces and wrote an in depth review that you can read here.

The new MacBook Air adopts the design language of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro and adds a larger display, M2 processor, and brings back the era of MagSafe charging. It's also the first MacBook Air that you can upgrade up to 24GB of memory.

You can check out all of the unboxing and first impression videos below:

iJustine