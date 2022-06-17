What you need to know
- Delivery dates for Apple's new 13-inch MacBook Pro are already slipping into August.
- The next-generation notebook was originally unveiled at WWDC 2022.
- The new 13-inch MacBook Pro features the company's new M2 processor.
If you've been planning on ordering the new 13-inch MacBook Pro, you might want to get on that.
Preorders for the new 13-inch MacBook Pro are now live and, according to the Apple Store website, delivery dates for the next-generation notebook are already slipping into August. While the configuration with 8GB of unified memory still shows a delivery date in June, the 16GB configuration is already delayed until July. The configuration with 24GB of unified memory is already delayed until August.
The new notebook will officially release on Friday, June 24 both online and in-store and, while some lucky customers got their preorder in with a delivery date that matches release day, the rest of us are going to have a longer wait to get that M2 chip in our hands.
It's not a surprise that Apple is experiencing shipping delays for its new 13-inch MacBook Pro. The company already warned that inventory would be constained on the new notebook, explaining that only "select" Apple Stores would have inventory when the product launches on June 24.
The new 13-inch MacBook Pro has been upgraded with Apple's new M2 processor, its successor to the M1 chip that kicked off the company's transition to using its own silicon in the Mac. The only Mac left to receive Apple silicon is the Mac Pro whose announcement is anyone's guess at this point.
While some customers can scramble to find the new MacBook Pro, many more are likely waiting for the new MacBook Air with its new design, larger display, and MagSafe charging. It is also getting the new M2 processor. That highly anticipated notebook is launching in July.
Preorders for the new 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 chip are open now and the notebook will officially release on Friday, June 24.
