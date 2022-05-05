Apple's M1 lineup continues to outperform the majority of the PC market.

According to a new report from data analytics firm Strategy Analytics, notebook shipments sank seven percent in the first quarter of 2022 when compared to the same quarter last year. The firm points to people returning to the office and education budgets moving away from IT spending for explanations for the drop.

Eric Smith, Director of Connected Computing at Strategy Analytics, said that overall commercial laptop sales remained strong because of the demand for Apple's M1 lineup of computers.