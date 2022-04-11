What you need to know
- The Mac experienced 8.6% year-over-year growth worldwide when comparing Q1 2021 and Q2 2022.
- Growth hit 18.6% when looking at the United States specifically.
- The PC market declined 7.3% and 16.5% as a whole.
Apple seems to be immune to the beating that the PC market has taken between the first quarter of 2021 and 2022.
New data from analytics firm Gartner showed that, when comparing Q1 2021 and Q1 2022, the worldwide PC market saw a decline of 7.3% while the United States market declined 16.5%. Despite the drop in shipments for the market as a whole, which Gartner attributes to a steep decline in Chromebook sales, the Mac continued to grow its shipments and market share in both categories.
According to the report, Apple shipped over seven million Macs worldwide in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of over 500,000 from the previous quarter a growth of over eight percent. The company also jumped from a market share of 7.7% to 9% when comparing quarters.
Apple's performance was even more in contrast to the PC market as a whole in the United States. The company shipped almost three million Macs in the United States, an increase of 18.6% over its first quarter last year. This shot the company from a market share of just over ten percent to almost fifteen percent.
Gartner said that the success of Apple's redesigns to a range of Macs, as well as the continued rollout of its Apple silicon processors, are contributing to the company's success.
Apple continued its momentum to start this year, led by the popularity of the M1-based Mac devices. In the first quarter Apple introduced Mac Studio, a M1-based premium desktop model, driving sales among PC users who require high processing power.
Apple is rumored to be announcing two new Macs in the summer or fall of 2022. Most analysts expect the company to unveil a redesign of the MacBook Air, potentially as soon as WWDC in June.
