HyperX Vision S webcam review: Good, but not quite good enough

The HyperX Vision S occupies an awkward spot: too pricey to be a budget option, yet outperformed by the iPhone you already have with you. While it’s superbly constructed and offers decent performance, it’s far from a must-buy.

You can always trust iMore. Our team of Apple experts have years of experience testing all kinds of tech and gadgets, so you can be sure our recommendations and criticisms are accurate and helpful. Find out more about how we test.

You might know HyperX more for its gaming peripherals, but the company has branched out and released its first webcam, the Vision S, which is aimed at streamers.

It offers a 4K resolution at 30fps or 1080p at 60fps, an 8MP Sony Starvis sensor, a magnetic privacy cover, and a 90-degree field of view. But is it worth your cash, and a place on our coveted best webcams for Mac list?

(Image credit: Future)

HyperX Vision S: Price and availability

The HyperX Vision S costs $199.99/£229.99 and can be bought on HyperX’s website or at third-party retailers. Though it's got some interesting features to justify a higher-than-average price tag, it's overall performance compared to cheaper options — not to mention the iPhone in your pocket — make it a tough sell for Mac fans.

HyperX Vision S: What I love

It’s hard to ignore the rock-solid construction of the Vision S. It’s crafted out of aluminium – no flimsy plastic body here – and is reassuringly weighty. Along with the glass lens (again, no plastic), you can tell HyperX is going for a premium feel and has largely achieved it.

Once the camera is securely mounted on your monitor, you can pan it side to side and tilt it up and down. There’s a privacy cover on the front that is held in place magnetically, which means you don’t need to stick the cover onto the webcam like in some cheaper alternatives. Better yet, you can clip the cover to the rear of the Vision S to safely stow it while the camera is in use.

(Image credit: Future)

While the Vision S is unlikely to blow you away with its picture quality, it’s still decent. You're getting 4K resolution at 30fps or 1080p at 60fps, from an 8MP Sony Starvis sensor. Low-light conditions are its strong point, with the camera brightening things without ramping up the noise to unacceptable levels.

It actually outperformed my iPhone 12 Pro here, with a slightly brighter overall image that preserved more detail in the shadows. Things aren’t quite as sharp as I’d like, but you’ll still look good on video calls in most scenarios.

HyperX Vision S: What I don’t love

These days, Continuity Camera enables you to use your iPhone as a Mac camera, which means webcam makers have to work extra hard to convince us all we need a standalone device. That’s especially true when you’re being asked to shell out $200 on something like the Vision S. There are more expensive options out there, but it’s still not exactly chump change.

In some ways, the comparison to Continuity Camera is a little unfair – an iPhone costs a lot more than $200 – but it’s the reality for most Apple fans that they can simply use the phone they have right now instead of needing to buy a webcam. That means we need to see how the Vision S stacks up.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Unfortunately, HyperX’s webcam is trounced by Continuity Camera in most situations. Despite the handset's increasing age, my iPhone 12 Pro ran rings around the image quality of the Vision S in everything except low light, and Apple’s output came out on top for sharpness, white balance and overall performance.

If you have even a half-decent camera setup on your iPhone, chances are you’ll get better image quality compared to the Vision S.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Using the Vision S with a bright light in front of you, you’ll find yourself washed out and overexposed. With a strong light behind you, meanwhile, the webcam has a hard time balancing light and dark. These concerns aren’t unique to the Vision S, but they show how far ahead Apple’s cameras are.

While HyperX’s webcam is not disastrous by any means, the performance is not top class either. It’s compounded by the fact that the company’s Ngenuity app – which is used to amend white balance, enable or disable autofocus, and more – is not available on the Mac. That means you’re more or less stuck with what you get.

(Image credit: Future)

There are problems elsewhere. While the aluminium body of the Vision S is encouragingly premium, it’s also heavy and incredibly smooth. There’s a not insignificant risk that it could slip out of your hands while moving it (it happened to me, no harm done thankfully).

You’ll also need to use a separate microphone, as the Vision S doesn’t have one built in. That’s not unusual for streaming cameras – chances are streamers will be using a dedicated mic anyway – but it’s something to be aware of. Likewise, the camera’s cable is USB-C to USB-A, so it won’t fit in most modern Macs without an adapter.

HyperX Vision S: Competition

At $200/£230, HyperX’s main competition is the $200/£250 Logitech Brio Ultra HD Pro, which runs at 4K resolution and is fully compatible with macOS. The Razer Kiyo Pro offers some of the best low-light performance I’ve tested in a webcam and can frequently be found at a discount from its $200/£200 price, although it doesn’t have a Mac-compatible app.

HyperX Vision S: Should you buy it?

You should buy this if…

You can’t use Continuity Camera (or don’t want to)

You appreciate premium construction

Your video calls often take place in low light

You shouldn’t buy this if…

You are already happy with Continuity Camera

You have a restricted budget

You don’t have a separate microphone

HyperX Vision S: Verdict

The HyperX Vision S occupies an awkward spot: too pricey to be a budget option, yet outperformed by the iPhone you already have with you. While it’s superbly constructed and offers decent performance, it’s far from a must-buy.