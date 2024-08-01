Logitech Signature AI Edition M750: ChatGPT is just a tap away

Scoring the M750 mouse is tough because its utility depends on how much you need ChatGPT. Look past that, though, and you get a solid, comfortable mouse that has a lot going for it.

In case you hadn’t noticed, artificial intelligence (AI) is taking over the world. Logitech is getting in on the action, not by launching its own chatbot, but by releasing a new mouse with built-in AI buttons. Is it a gimmick, or is there something more here?

Logitech Signature AI Edition M750: Price and availability

The Logitech Signature AI Edition M750 mouse costs $49.99/£54.99 and is available on Logitech’s website or at third-party retailers. That puts it roughly in the middle of the pack pricewise when it comes to Logitech’s mice.

Logitech Signature AI Edition M750: What I love

Let’s start with the feature the M750 mouse is designed around: AI. Logitech has built a Prompt Builder into its Logi Options+ software (so you’ll need that to get the most out of this mouse). Every time you press the mouse’s green button, up pops the Prompt Builder, ready for you to enter some text. There are four options: Rephrase, Summarise, Reply, and Create Email, and each has its own settings (like the length of the generated response and its tone). When you copy text and press the green button, it’s automatically pasted into the Prompt Builder window. Select your options, press Submit, then wait as it’s sent over to ChatGPT (in its own pop-up window).

You can add your own Prompt Builder preset (called a Recipe) and doing so is relatively simple. You need to give it a name, set a prompt that will be used to prod ChatGPT into action, then define what form the input will take and any custom parameters (such as writing style) you want to set. Using the Prompt Builder is easy, and if you’re the type of person who frequently refers to ChatGPT, having it at your beck and call will be a welcome addition.

The mouse has a compact shape with comfortable, grippy sides and sculpted, ergonomic flanks that fit easily into your hand. The right and left-click buttons are beautifully quiet, too. There are two side buttons, and while they are programmed to activate voice dictation and ChatGPT, they can be set to other functions in the Logi Options+ app.

The scroll wheel is one of Logitech’s SmartWheel specialties. Ratchet it gradually and it behaves as you’d expect; spin it quickly, however, and the ratcheting is loosened, enabling it to fly quickly down web pages and through spreadsheets. It works better scrolling down than up, but it’s a great feature.

Underneath is a button to switch between one of the three devices the M750 mouse can connect to. This is handy for controlling multiple Macs or iPads without needing to use different mice. That said, it’s not ideally located on the underside, as you have to stop what you’re doing to switch your connection.

Logitech Signature AI Edition M750: What I don’t love

The mouse’s small size doesn’t make it ideal for palm-grip users (although it should be fine if you prefer fingertip or claw grip). As for the scroll wheel, I’d prefer it if there was a bit more resistance between each “stop” so that actions performed by moving the wheel once (such as in games) are easier to perform.

The AI side of things isn’t perfect, either. I’m not a huge fan of the way the Prompt Builder window is permanently fixed on top of other windows. It’s not such a problem if you’re using an iMac or a large external display with your Mac, but it noticeably cramps up your screen space when using a MacBook’s more limited frame. That meant I was constantly moving it out of the way in order to see what I was doing behind it.

And then there’s the big question: is there actually any need for a feature like the AI Prompt Builder button? If you spend much of your day consulting ChatGPT and using it to summarise text, write messages or rephrase chunks of copy, being able to summon it with the press of a button instead of navigating to OpenAI’s website might be a helpful feature.

But if you don’t use ChatGPT much as it is, the M750 mouse is not going to change that. I use ChatGPT from time to time, but at no point did I feel that the M750’s easy access button made me more likely to use the chatbot to aid in my work. In other words, if you’re not already converted, the M750 probably isn’t for you.

Logitech Signature AI Edition M750: Competition

If you’re looking for an alternative mouse with an AI button, there aren’t really any other options out there. You could, however, use a different Logitech mouse with programmable buttons – like the $99.99/£119.99 MX Master 3S or the $79.99/£89.99 MX Anywhere 3S – and use the Logi Options+ app to reassign one of its buttons to launch the Prompt Builder.

Logitech Signature AI Edition M750: Should you buy it?

You should buy this if…

You want a quick way to access ChatGPT

You’re looking for an ergonomic mouse that won’t break the bank

You prefer smaller mice

You shouldn’t buy this if…

You have no need for a ChatGPT button

You have large hands

You want a greater number of programmable buttons

Logitech Signature AI Edition M750: Verdict

Scoring the M750 mouse is tough because its utility depends on how much you need ChatGPT. Look past that, though, and you get a solid, comfortable mouse that has a lot going for it.