Apple M3 14- & 16-inch MacBook Pros: Release date rumors, news, and more

Apple has a lot of irons in the fire right now, with multiple Macs thought to be on the horizon. It's only a question of how far away that horizon is, and in the case of Apple's best MacBooks, it might be closer than we thought.

Following months of being told that the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros won't be updated until 2024, it now appears that they might come much, much sooner than that. The whole Mac lineup seems to be in flux right now, and Apple has already confirmed a special "Scary Fast" streaming event for October 30, 2023. But what will it announce?

We know that Macs are coming, so that's a given. But the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros are now very much on the table. Here's everything that we know so far.

Apple M3 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros: The headlines

What is it? Upgraded laptops that will sit at the top of the portable Mac lineup.

Upgraded laptops that will sit at the top of the portable Mac lineup. When can we expect it? Apple is hosting a Mac event on October 30, so it's possible the new laptops will arrive then.

Apple is hosting a Mac event on October 30, so it's possible the new laptops will arrive then. Rumored new features: M3 Apple silicon chips, likely including the M3 Pro and M3 Max.

M3 Apple silicon chips, likely including the M3 Pro and M3 Max. Are there any surprises? Unlikely. So far it seems these machines will be spec bumps in the truest sense of the term.

(Image credit: Future)

This is a tricky one. Apple only released the M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pros less than a year ago, which means that there are sure to be some unhappy customers if these laptops arrive soon.

However, Apple is holding a Mac event on October 30 and it's been suggested that the star of the show will be new, high-end portables. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says that he has "little doubt" that the October 30 announcement Apple already confirmed will include the new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros.

That's also now been backed up by supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. He says that the "M3 series MacBook Pro will be the Oct 30th media event's focus," stopping short of saying which MacBook Pros he is talking about. However, the word "series" does suggest multiple products.

More in Power On: the cheaper Vision Pro will drop the outside EyeSight screen, details on M3 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro timing, and a cool new way Apple stores will update iOS on iPhones before sale https://t.co/9aao71G82aOctober 15, 2023 See more

With that in mind, we might potentially see Apple announce its 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros alongside an M3 13-inch MacBook Pro. That would mean the announcement of the M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max chips all at the same event.

M3 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros: Features and specifications

(Image credit: Gerald Lynch / Future)

If Apple does what we expect it to, the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros will almost exclusively be specification bumps. That means no big design changes should be expected this time out. A recent leak of a claimed MacBook Pro box suggests that will be the case, too.

If that's the case, all eyes will be on the new chips these laptops will use.

Previous reports have already claimed the M3 Pro will sport 12- and 14-core CPU configurations with 18- and 20-core GPU options. Upgrading to an M3 Max will get you a 16-core GPU and a 32- or 40-core GPU, depending on the configuration you choose. Again, that's assuming the reports are true.

In terms of RAM, we're expecting much the same as the current M2 variants, although Bloomberg's Mark Gurman previously reported that developer logs have shown new MacBook Pros with 36GB and 48GB RAM configurations.

Beyond cores and RAM, we don't expect all that much from the upgraded chips. We might see faster storage controllers and more speedy RAM depending on what the M3 architecture is capable of, however.

M3 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros: What we want to see

(Image credit: Gerald Lynch / Future)

The current high-end MacBook Pros are pretty great. They're fast and relatively thin and light considering their capabilities. We also gained some ports back a couple of generations ago, so the wishlist for these machines isn't a long one compared to some other models.

That isn't to say that we don't have some thoughts, though.

More base storage

The current lineup starts with 512GB of storage as standard, although that can be increased to as much as 8TB if you need more. However, the price soon skyrockets when you start to do that which means you might be better off choosing one of the faster CPU options (that come with more storage as standard) rather than just tacking on more space.

We'd like to see Apple's Pro machine start with 1TB of storage at the bottom of the lineup, especially given the prices these machines command.

More colors

Buying a modern MacBook Pro today means choosing either Space Gray or Silver. Both are fine colors, to be sure. But we'd love to see something like the M2 MacBook Air's Midnight option come to the Pro machines. There's something about that stealthy look that just screams "I mean business," to us.

Sure, we'd like to see Apple go further. Who wouldn't want a blue MacBook Pro? But that seems a step too far for a company that seems convinced that Pro Macs should only come in various shades of gray. We're looking at you, iPhone 15 Pro.

M3 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros: Price

(Image credit: Future)

Price is always a bit of a sore subject when you talk about Apple's best machines, because they aren't cheap. But the reality is that they don't need to be. Most people don't need a MacBook Pro, especially the 14- and 16-inch models. For people who absolutely want the cache that comes from putting a MacBook Pro on the office meeting room table, the 13-inch MacBook Pro exists. Although we still think a MacBook Air is a better option for the vast majority of those people.

For those who do need a MacBook Pro, Apple's already sold them. They need every ounce of power they can get, because they need to get video, audio, and photo work done as quickly as possible. For those people, the credit card is already primed and ready to go.

It seems likely Apple will stick to its existing pricing, although there is always the chance it could increase by $100 here and there. The current 14-inch model starts at $1,999 for a 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU M2 Pro, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Upgrading to a 16-inch base model costs $1,499 and gets you an M2 Pro with a 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU. The same 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD remain.