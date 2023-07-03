Forget Prime Day, an M1 16-inch MacBook Pro is a huge $900 off - but that's not all

While our best Prime Day Mac deals list has been highlighting some great savings for all of Apple's computers, away from Amazon, this great deal on an M1 Max 16-inch MacBook Pro could be the sign you've needed to make the upgrade to one.

While Prime Day isn't due to officially start until July 11, that hasn't stopped B&H from bringing out not one, but two great deals, where you can save $900 on an M1 Max Macbook Pro, and $850 on an M1 Pro MacBook Pro, both 16-inch models.

Granted, there are already a bunch of M2 Macs, such as the M2 Pro MacBook Pro. But if you've owned an Intel Mac for years, and you want to take advantage of what Apple silicon offers, you may as well start in style, especially with what the MacBook Pro offers compared to its previous Intel model.

To the Max, at a discount

MacBook Pro M1 Pro 16-inch, 1TB | $2699 $1849 at B&H The bigger model of the Pros has a stunning discount before Prime Day has even begun, giving you a big screen, big storage, many ports, and a notch to boot. What's not to like?

MacBook Pro M1 Max 16-inch, 1TB | $3499 $2599 at B&H This Apple silicon chip is one of the most powerful to come to the MacBook Pro, and if you're a heavy video editor, you'll have a great time using those apps with this Mac. At $900 off, this only sweetens the deal further.

I bought my 14-inch MacBook Pro for full price soon after it launched in October 2021, and while I have no regrets, seeing $850 off its bigger brother does make me wince.

But don't hold back just because of the M2 Pro Macs - Apple silicon brings a huge performance increase from Intel, from video editing to even gaming, and better battery life. Combine this with an SD card slot, HDMI port, and more USB-C ports here, alongside its ProMotion 120Hz display, you're going to get a great experience with these models.