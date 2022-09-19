Apple announces macOS 13 Ventura and iPadOS 16 release dates

It's official. Apple has finally told us when to expect the iPadOS 16 and macOS 13 Ventura updates for iPad and Mac, respectively. According to its website, both software updates are coming in "October."

Though this news was rumored for weeks, it's the first time Apple has confirmed it. What still isn't known is when Apple plans to hold its second fall event, which will likely feature next-generation iPad and Mac models. Once this information is known, we'll better understand when the operating system updates will arrive for everyone on current devices.

Apple announced macOS 13 Ventura and iPadOS 16 in June alongside the recently released iOS 16, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16 updates for iPhone, Apple Watch, and Apple TV, respectively.

Of the two software updates set to arrive in October, iPadOS 16 is perhaps the most significant. It offers expanded Live Text and Family Sharing features and important tweaks for Photos, Mail, Messages, and News. For select iPad Pro users, there's also Stage Manager, which offers a new twist on app organization and access.

Over on macOS 13 Ventura, Apple is also adding Stage Manager (for all Ventura-supported devices), Clock and Weather apps, Handoff in FaceTime, and more. There's also an update to Continuity Camera.

Typically, the latest macOS version arrives a few weeks after the newest iOS and iPadOS update. This year, however, iPadOS was delayed.

In October, Apple's expected to reveal a new iPad Pro and iPad and next-generation 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro. In addition, a refreshed Mac mini and Mac Pro will likely be announced at the to-be-announced event.

Most likely, iPadOS 16 and macOS 13 Ventura will be released to the public a few days after the press event. In 2021, Apple had an event on October 18 that announced new MacBook Pro models; macOS 12 Monterey was released one week later on October 25.