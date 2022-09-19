Apple announces macOS 13 Ventura and iPadOS 16 release dates
You'll experience "new" devices in just a few weeks.
It's official. Apple has finally told us when to expect the iPadOS 16 and macOS 13 Ventura updates for iPad and Mac, respectively. According to its website, both software updates are coming in "October."
Though this news was rumored for weeks, it's the first time Apple has confirmed it. What still isn't known is when Apple plans to hold its second fall event, which will likely feature next-generation iPad and Mac models. Once this information is known, we'll better understand when the operating system updates will arrive for everyone on current devices.
Apple announced macOS 13 Ventura and iPadOS 16 in June alongside the recently released iOS 16, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16 updates for iPhone, Apple Watch, and Apple TV, respectively.
Two updates, one signficant
Of the two software updates set to arrive in October, iPadOS 16 is perhaps the most significant. It offers expanded Live Text and Family Sharing features and important tweaks for Photos, Mail, Messages, and News. For select iPad Pro users, there's also Stage Manager, which offers a new twist on app organization and access.
Over on macOS 13 Ventura, Apple is also adding Stage Manager (for all Ventura-supported devices), Clock and Weather apps, Handoff in FaceTime, and more. There's also an update to Continuity Camera.
Typically, the latest macOS version arrives a few weeks after the newest iOS and iPadOS update. This year, however, iPadOS was delayed.
In October, Apple's expected to reveal a new iPad Pro and iPad and next-generation 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro. In addition, a refreshed Mac mini and Mac Pro will likely be announced at the to-be-announced event.
Most likely, iPadOS 16 and macOS 13 Ventura will be released to the public a few days after the press event. In 2021, Apple had an event on October 18 that announced new MacBook Pro models; macOS 12 Monterey was released one week later on October 25.
Bryan M. Wolfe has written about technology for over a decade on various websites, including TechRadar, AppAdvice, and many more. Before this, he worked in the technology field across different industries, including healthcare and education. He’s currently iMore’s lead on all things Mac and macOS, although he also loves covering iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. Bryan enjoys watching his favorite sports teams, traveling, and driving around his teenage daughter to her latest stage show, audition, or school event in his spare time. He also keeps busy walking his black and white cocker spaniel, Izzy, and trying new coffees and liquid grapes.
Get the best of iMore in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.