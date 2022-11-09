Instagram rolls out scheduled posts and a new design for the web

Instagram is bringing some long overdue features to its experience on mobile and the web.

Today, head of Instagram Adam Mosseri took to Twitter to announce that the company is launching two new updates for the social media service. The first is one that the iOS app should have had years ago, and Mosseri agreed. He revealed that, with an update to the app on the iPhone, creators will now be able to schedule posts.

Mosseri says that users will now be able to schedule a post as far out as 75 days and, of course, edit that schedule or post before it goes live. That's a big win for users of the platform as it has been behind other services like Twitter which launched scheduled posts years ago. Instagram is surely playing some catching up with this one.

There's a new web app too

In addition to launching scheduled posts, the company is also officially rolling out a new experience on the web, something that originally popped up for some users a week ago.

The new version of Instagram for the web adapts the user experience to be less of a blown-up iOS app and more custom-fit for the desktop. With a new side menu and dynamic design, the new website is made to work better for laptops and monitors.

In a statement to The Verge, Meta spokesperson Christine Pai said that "we are always working on ways to improve the Instagram.com web experience for people. We recently made updates to modernize Instagram.com, including improving the navigation, optimizing the video experience, and introducing a more immersive way to DM.”

Both of the changes to Instagram are starting to roll out today. If you don't see the features showing up just yet, keep checking for an update through the App Store or website. You can watch Mosseri's video announcing the new features below: