macOS Ventura's Continuity Camera feature shown off with Belkin's new mount

When Apple announced macOS Ventura at WWDC 2022, it revealed a feature that nobody saw coming: Continuity Camera. The feature, which allows you to use your iPhone as the camera for your Mac, ensures that everyone, even with older Macs, can instantly upgrade the quality of their camera while on video calls.

In order to use Continuity Camera, users will need a way to mount their iPhone to their Mac. Belkin, a long partner to Apple, has built a MagSafe mount purposely made to support Continuity Camera.

A number of YouTubers including iJustine, Brian Tong, and Zollotech got their hands on the new mount. You can check out their first impressions below:

Using your iPhone as a webcam with Belkin's new MagSafe attachment is so easy.. Got a chance to test out an early version of it on iOS and Mac OS Ventura Betas. Desk view is also 🔥🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Y1AZCS31oTJuly 29, 2022 See more

What can you do with Continuity Camera?

In addition to using your iPhone as a webcam for your Mac, Continuity Camera also enables a feature called Desk View, which "simultaneously shows the user’s face and an overhead view of their desk."

Continuity Camera now gives Mac customers the ability to use their iPhone as a webcam, and unlocks new capabilities that were never possible before on a webcam. With the power of Continuity, Mac can automatically recognize and use the camera on iPhone when it is nearby — without the need to wake or select it — and iPhone can even connect to Mac wirelessly for greater flexibility. Continuity Camera delivers innovative features to all Mac computers including Center Stage, Portrait mode, and the new Studio Light — an effect that beautifully illuminates a user’s face while dimming the background. Plus, Continuity Camera taps into the Ultra Wide camera on iPhone to enable Desk View, which simultaneously shows the user’s face and an overhead view of their desk — great for creating DIY videos, showing off sketches over FaceTime, and so much more.

Apple will launch macOS Ventura and Continuity Camera in the fall alongside its other software releases. It's currently unclear when Belkin's mount will launch, but it's likely that it will release alongside macOS Ventura so that users can immediately take advantage of the feature.