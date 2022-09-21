Safari Technology Preview 154 released with change to Intelligent Tracking Prevention

The latest version of Safari Technology Preview is here for anyone who wants to mess around with some of its latest experimental features.

Today, Apple released Safari Technology Preview 154. The latest version doesn't include any major features that end-users will notice but does include a number of notable updates for the underlying technology that powers the browser.

The latest version of Safari Technology Preview is an experimental version of Safari for users running a Mac that currently have the beta of macOS Ventura or macOS Monterey installed. The preview allows developers and the generally curious to test out the latest and greatest features of Apple's browser and provide feedback to the company before the public version goes live for everyone else.

What's new with Safari Technology Preview 154?

Apple has laid out in the release notes of Safari Technology Preview 154 that it has released a number of updates:

Web Inspector

CSS

JavaScript

Rendering

Reporting API

Web API

Accessibility

Media

Intelligent Tracking Prevention

One notable update is for Intelligent Tracking Prevention, which the company says has been "updated to wait longer before deleting website data for domains where a user interacted with a Web Push notification."

The company has also noted that some features like Shared Tab Groups, syncing for Tab Groups, Website Settings, and Web Extensions do not work with this version of the browser. Other than that, the updates are more for developers than the regular Safari user.

If you want, you can download (opens in new tab) Safari Technology Preview and test it out for yourself. You can check out the release notes (opens in new tab) of Safari Technology Preview 154 on the Apple Developer website. It's currently unclear when the features in Safari Technology Preview 154 will make it to the general public.

If you want to try it on the latest software, you can try out macOS Ventura as a developer or public user as well through Apple's beta programs.