What you need to know The first benchmarks of Apple's M1 Macs have arrived.

Scores posted to Geekbench today.

The new MacBook Air beats up even the current 16-inch MacBook Pro in raw CPU performance.

Reported by MacRumors, the first benchmark scores for an M1 powered Mac have landed on Geekbench. The chip reportedly belongs to one of the new MacBook Air models. According to Geekbench, the new MacBook Air with M1 reached a single-core score of 1687 and a multi-core score of 7433. Per the benchmark, the M1 processor has a 3.2GHz base frequency and has beat out every iOS in performance.