The power of M1 Pro or M1 Max 16-inch MacBook Pro (2021) The old Intel model 16-inch MacBook Pro (2019) The new 16-inch MacBook Pro promises to be an absolute beast of a portable workstation. With either the M1 Pro or M1 Max, you can access a bunch of performance and power. Plus, if you have the cash, you can get a 10-core CPU, 32-core GPU, and 64GB of RAM, which are some very high-end specs if your workflow calls for it. Starting at $2,499 at Apple Pros Configurable up to a 32-core GPU

Configurable up to a 64GB of RAM

MagSafe charging

SD card slot and HDMI port

New design Cons Expensive, especially for higher-end models

New design While Apple doesn't sell the 16-inch MacBook Pro anymore, you can still find it at other retailers. It doesn't have either M1 chip, but it still uses a very reliable 8-core Intel i7 or i9 processor, both of which are no slouch either. It is stuck with the old design. It has a Touch Bar and only USB-C ports, but if you like that design, you might not care about how it looks. Plus, it doesn't have a new camera, which means no notch at the top of the display. From $2,400 at Best Buy Pros Old design

Configurable to a 2.4GHz 8-core Intel Core i9 processor

No notch Cons Old design

Only USB-C/Thunderbolt 3 ports

No 10-core CPU option

By all indications, the new 16-inch MacBook Pro should blow the 2019 model out of the water when it comes to performance, especially if you pay the money to upgrade the specs to your liking. However, the MacBook Pro has never been more expensive. And, while there are lots to like about the new MacBook Pro design, the notch at the top of the screen hasn't been the most well-received in the public eye.

MacBook Pro (2021) vs. MacBook Pro (2019): It's all about M1 Pro and M1 Max

Apple is very proud of its own silicon, as they spent a lot of time talking about just how powerful the M1 Pro and M1 Max are compared to other Intel chips. Apple's biggest claim so far is that the chip's performance while plugged in and running on battery should be about the same, which other high-end laptops have a hard time achieving.

MacBook Pro (2021) MacBook Pro (2019) Starting price $2,499 $2,400 Processor chip M1 Pro or M1 Max Intel 9th-gen i7 or i9 Graphics M1 Pro or M1 Max Up to AMD Radeon 5500M RAM Up to 64GB Up to 64GB Ports Thunderbolt/USB 4 (x3), SD card slot, Four USB-C/Thunderbolt 3 ports RAM Up to 64GB Up to 64GB Camera 1080p FaceTime HD camera 720p FaceTime HD camera Display Liquid Retina XDR Retina display Displa size 16.2-inch 16-inch

Not only do the spec sheets look quite different, but the laptops themselves have completely different designs. The MacBook Pro (2021) features a notch at the top of its 16.2-inch display where the 1080p camera is located, but it has a round design that is somewhat reminiscent of the older design from the early 2010s.

The MacBook Pro (2019) is still rocking the Touch Bar instead of the function keys featured on the 2021 model, and it has a squared-off design that the MacBook Pro had before. It also still only has USB-C/Thunderbolt 3 ports, meaning you'll need dongles or adapters to plug in anything that doesn't use those ports.

MacBook Pro (2021) vs. MacBook Pro (2019): Let's talk displays

When it comes to displays, the MacBook Pro (2021) is impressive. The new model comes with a Liquid Retina XDR display that features ProMotion. The max refresh rate is 120hz, but it is adaptive, so it will refresh slower than the max when it makes sense.

The display on the MacBook Pro (2021) is also brighter, running at about 1000 nits compared to the 2019 model's 500 nits, but it can reach a max brightness of 1600 nits of peak brightness for HDR content. The 2019 model doesn't have any HDR ability.

When it comes to external displays, both the 2021 and 2019 models can support them with varying limitations. The MacBook Pro (2019) can support up to two displays with 6016x3384 resolution at 60Hz or up to four displays with 4096x2304 resolution at 60Hz.

If you get the M1 Pro chip inside your 16-inch MacBook, you'll be able to support up to two of Apple's Pro Display XDR, and if you move up to the M1 Max, you can support three Pro Display XDRs and a 4K TV at the same time. When it comes to the maximum available screen real estate, the 2021 model outclasses the 2019 model hands down.

MacBook Pro (2021) vs. MacBook Pro (2019): Should you upgrade?

As with most "pro" devices, it all comes down to your needs and workflow, and what works for one person may not work for someone else. On paper, I can tell you that the MacBook Pro (2021) looks to be more powerful and more useful than the 2019 model. However, in practice, it's possible that might not be true for your current situation.

What's apparent is that after the last few years, Apple has issued a Mea Culpa of sorts and given back features that the Pro community has been asking for since the redesign. The MacBook Pro (2021) has MagSafe charging, meaning you can't trip over your charging cable again. They have also reinstated an SD card slot and HDMI port, both of which are missing from the 2019 model. Plus, they got rid of the Touch Bar and added back a row of function keys to the built-in laptop.

Of course, some people love the Touch Bar (trust me, they exist), and maybe holding on to the 2019 laptop for a few more years won't hurt their workflow too much. If that sounds like you, then, by all means, feel free to skip this upgrade.

Tons of potential MacBook Pro (2021) M1 Pro or M1 Max If you have the money to spend on all the upgrades, the M1 Max 16-inch MacBook Pro should be one of the most powerful laptops ever. Plus, the new design is a welcome change for most, and the extended 21-hour battery life is a brilliant addition. From $2,499 at Apple

Two years old MacBook Pro (2019) Older doesn't mean useless There's plenty of people who would (and do) get all their work done on the 2019 model just fine, and it's still a great machine. While the base model of the 2019 and base model of 2021 are close in price, the higher-end models on the 2019 model will be cheaper than the high-end models of the 2021 models. From $$2,400 at Best Buy