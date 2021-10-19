Apple has confirmed that the new 140W charger that comes with the new 16-inch MacBook Pro (2021) features gallium nitride technology and supports USB-C PD 3.1

Apple's new 140W charging brick, which works with a new MagSafe charging cable to power the new 16-inch MacBook Pro, uses the USB-C Power Delivery 3.1 standard, Apple has confirmed to The Verge. As well as being included with the new 16-inch MacBook Pro, the brick is available separately for $99 (not including the USB-C-to-MagSafe cable, which costs an extra $49). Meanwhile, the new 14-inch MacBook Pros come with 67W and 96W chargers, depending on the exact model.

As the report notes, the hefty new charger will work across a range of devices that support the USB-C PD 3.1 standard, not just your MacBook. Because the standard works both ways it also means you'll be able to use third-party charging accessories to charge your new MacBook.

Alongside the awesome new M1 Pro and M1 Max Apple silicon and a new 120Hz mini-LED display, the new MacBook Pro gets big battery life improvements on the old 16-inch Intel Pro. The 14-inch device can do 17 hours of video playback, whilst the 16-inch is good for up to 21 hours. Apple also says the performance won't drop off when the MacBook isn't plugged in.

The new MagSafe charger that ships with the new MacBook Pro is moduler, so you can buy a separate new USB-C to MagSafe 3 cable should it break, or you lose one, or you just want a spare. All around, the new MacBook Pro is proving to be a big step up in terms of power consumption and delivery.