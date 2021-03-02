macOS 11.3 may remove Rosetta from M1 Macs in certain regions

Rosetta, the translator that allows Intel-based apps to run on M1 Macs, may be removed from Apple Silicon-based Macs in certain regions around the world with the release of macOS Big Sur 11.3.

As reported by MacRumors, the third developer beta of macOS 11.3 contains language in the code saying that "Rosetta will be removed upon installing this update" and "Rosetta is no longer available in this region. Applications requiring Rosetta will no longer run." The code does not explain which regions may be impacted by the change.

MacRumors contributor Steve Moser noticed the new language when digging into the code of the macOS 11.3 developer beta:

"Apple is removing Rosetta from Macs during updates in certain countries in Mac 11.3 beta 3. Maybe this is due to legal issues? "Rosetta will be removed upon installing this update" "Rosetta is no longer available in your region. Applications requiring Rosetta will no longer run"

Apple is removing Rosetta from Macs during updates in certain countries in Mac 11.3 beta 3. Maybe this is due to legal issues? "Rosetta will be removed upon installing this update" "Rosetta is no longer available in your region. Applications requiring Rosetta will no longer urn" pic.twitter.com/NmsjXOwPvP — Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) March 3, 2021

The outlet points out that legal or copyright issues could be the reason for Apple removing the software from M1 Macs in certain countries.

It's unclear why macOS 11.3 might remove Rosetta 2 on M1 Macs in some regions, but perhaps there are legal or copyright reasons involved. Apple did not immediately respond to our request for comment, but we'll provide an update if we hear back.

It is currently unclear when macOS 11.3 will be available to the public, or what countries this change may impact.