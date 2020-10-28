Apple released macOS Big Sur 11.0.1 to developers earlier today, giving them chance to test it ahead of launch. Ignoring the fact that the first macOS Big Sur release still isn't public for a moment, this update brings with it a nice surprise – new wallpapers.

As shared by 9to5Mac, these wallpapers are drawn in a similar way to those which debuted in iOS 14.2's own recent beta release.

There aren't just one or two, either. Ther are 40 in total.

Overall, macOS Big Sur 11.0.1 brings 40 new wallpapers. There are four new drawing wallpapers and another four new wallpapers that are pictures of mountains. The drawing wallpapers, however, have eight different phases each that are displayed during day and night. Prior to that, macOS Big Sur 11.0 beta 10 brought 11 new wallpapers.

The folk at 9to5Mac have even made them all available for download. And download them you should because they're absolutely stunning. I can't decide which is my favorite yet, bit it's definitely one of the drawn ones rather than the photos.

There's no telling when Apple will release macOS Big Sur 11.0.1 but we're still waiting for macOS Big Sur 11. Will that ever be released or will Apple skip it? At this point, it's impossible to tell!

Which is your favorite new macOS Big Sur 11.0.1 wallpaper?