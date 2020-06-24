The first macOS Big Sur developer beta offers good news and bad news for more technical Mac users. The update shows an expanded battery pane that takes its inspiration from iOS and iPadOS. However, the beta also removes the Network Utility tool, as first noted by Apple Insider.

The new battery tool, which you can find directly off the Mac menu bar, includes a graph showing the battery level on a MacBook for the last 24 hours and the previous 10 days. Another chart shows how many minutes the display was on in each of the past 24 hours. To the side, the new battery page includes tabs for additional information and settings. The Energy Saver pane in macOS showed this information previously.

In separate news, the Network Utility is missing from the first macOS Big Sur developer beta. A search for the tool in the beta says it's been deprecated. In the place of Network Utility, Apple suggests using networking tools like ping, lookup, and others, using Terminal. You can troubleshoot Wi-Fi issues through the macOS Big Sur Wireless Diagnostics tool.