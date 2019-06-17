After today, Aspyr's remaining library of Mac games will be 64-bit, with some titles getting 64-bit updates by September.

On Monday, Austin, Texas-based Aspyr announced it would stop sales on most of its 32-bit Mac games after today, June 17. The news comes ahead of the fall launch of Apple's macOS Catalina, which won't support 32-bit apps.

Once Apple announced it was discontinuing support for 32-bit titles, we decided ending sales for those games was the right thing to do, and well before Apple's support ends later this year. Giving players fun, innovative games across all platforms is our focus, and we have some exciting new projects that we will reveal very soon."

Aspyr's current 190-game library includes popular franchises, including Borderlands, Call of Duty, and Sid Meier's Civilization. Besides macOS, Aspyr produces games for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Linux, iOS, and Android. For those who don't upgrade their Macs to macOS Catalina this fall, 32-bit Aspyr games will continue to work.

A complete list of 32-bit games Aspyr will stop selling is located on the company's Support Knowledge Base. If you've previously purchased these games for your Mac, you'll still be able to play them on your Mac as long as the version of macOS installed on it supports 32-bit apps (macOS Mojave and earlier).

First announced earlier this month, macOS Catalina offers dozens of new features, including Mac versions of Apple TV, Music, and Podcast apps. It also includes Sidecar, which allows you to work on your Mac through your iPad using an Apple Pencil.

The free update should arrive in September.