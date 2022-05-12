Apple Podcasts on the Mac just got a feature it should have had for a long time.

Earlier today, Apple seeded the Release Candidate of macOS Monterey 12.4 to developers and public beta users. In addition to including the marketed Studio Display wallpaper and support for the Studio Display Firmware Update 15.5, the Release Candidate includes a feature for Apple Podcasts that Mac users have been waiting for.

According to the macOS 12.4 Release Candidate release notes, the update includes a new setting for the Apple Podcasts Mac app. The setting, if turned on, will limit the number of podcast episodes downloaded to your Mac by automatically deleting older episodes.