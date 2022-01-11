December 16, 2021: Apple seeds the macOS Monterey 12.2 beta.

The macOS Monterey 12.2 beta is now available to download. Follow the instructions below to download and install the newest software update.

December 10, 2021: Apple seeds the macOS Monterey 12.1 RC 2.

The macOS Monterey RC 2 is now available to download. Follow the instructions below to download and install the newest software update.

December 7, 2021: Apple seeds the macOS Monterey 12.1 RC.

The macOS Monterey RC is now available to download. Follow the instructions below to download and install the newest software update.

December 1, 2021: Apple seeds the fourth macOS Monterey 12.1 developer beta.

The macOS Monterey developer beta 4 is now available to download. Follow the instructions below to download and install the newest software update.

November 16, 2021: Apple seeds the third macOS Monterey 12.1 developer beta.

The macOS Monterey developer beta 3 is now available to download. Follow the instructions below to download and install the newest software update.

November 9, 2021: Apple seeds the second macOS Monterey 12.1 developer beta.

The macOS Monterey developer beta 2 is now available to download. Follow the instructions below to download and install the newest software update.

October 28, 2021: Apple seeds the first macOS Monterey 12.1 developer beta.

The macOS Monterey developer beta is now available to download. Follow the instructions below to download and install the newest software update.

October 21, 2021: Apple seeds the second macOS Monterey release candidate to developers

The second release candidate of macOS Monterey is now available to download. Follow the instructions below to download and install the newest software update.

October 18, 2021: Apple seeds macOS Monterey release candidate to developers

The release candidate of macOS Monterey is now available to download. Follow the instructions below to download and install the newest software update.

October 13, 2021: Apple releases macOS Monterey beta 10 for developers

The tenth developer beta of macOS Monterey is now available to download. Follow the instructions below to download and install the newest software update.

October 6, 2021: Apple releases macOS Monterey beta 9 for developers

The ninth developer beta of macOS Monterey is now available to download. Follow the instructions below to get started with the download.