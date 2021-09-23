The latest macOS Monterey beta may have leaked the displays for Apple's upcoming M1X MacBook Pros.

Spotted by Steve Moser and reported by MacRumors, the latest macOS Monterey beta features two new display resolutions that are currently not featured on any in-production Mac. The two new resolutions could point to the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models that are anticipated this fall.

As discovered by MacRumors contributor Steve Moser, the two new display resolutions are listed as "3456 x 2234 Retina" and "3024 x 1964 Retina" and do not correspond to resolutions of the built-in displays on any current or previous Apple products. Based on the resolutions themselves and their relationships to each other, it seems likely that these new resolutions are for the upcoming MacBook Pro. The current 16-inch MacBook Pro has a native display resolution of 3072 x 1920, while the current 13-inch MacBook Pro's native resolution is 2560 x 1600, giving both machines a pixel density of 226–227 pixels per inch.

If the resolutions do end of being for the upcoming MacBook Pros, it would represent a resolution increase of 250 pixels per inch, a nice bump for what are already stellar displays.

It's currently unclear exactly when Apple's new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will launch, but all of the rumors and reporting is currently pointing to a release later this fall. The company is known for hosting an event in October that tends to be Mac-focused, so it would not be surprising to see Apple announce the redesign to the MacBook Pro then.

While we are waiting for the new MacBook Pros, the iPhone 13, 6th generation iPad mini, and 9th generation iPad have begun to launch to customers around the world.