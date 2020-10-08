We've been covering all kinds of widgets in recent days but I haven't come across anything that does what Magnets does before. And I still haven't figured out how it works. But work, it does. With Magnets installed you can create a shared widget that lives on your Home screen as well as that of others. And you can all choose images that fill it.

It's like a magnet on a fridge, holding up a school photo if you will. And boy is it cool.

Magnets let's you create collaborative Widgets that can be shared with and updated by your friends. Think of them like fridge magnets or sticky notes. A place where your friends can leave messages for you. The Widget will update on your and your friends Homescreen when someone updates a Magnet with a new photo.

And that's all there is to it. You can only share photos right now, but I can't see any reason why developer Silvan Daehm couldn't add support for text files and whatnot. There you go Silvan – you can have that one for free!

If this sounds good to you – and it should – you can download Magnets from the App Store now. It won't cost you a penny.