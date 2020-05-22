What you need to know
- There are reports of a major bug in iOS 13.5.
- It seems some users are unable to open their apps.
- There's currently no workaround.
A major bug in iOS 13.5 is preventing users from opening apps.
According to 9to5Mac:
iOS 13.5 was released for all users this week, and it's already causing some problems. According to several reports on social networks, some users cannot open their iPhone and iPad apps as the system shows an unexpected error message.
Essentially, when trying to open some apps, iOS shows the following message:
This app is no longer shared with you. To use it, you must. buy it from the App Store.
From the error message, users can only go to the App Store or select cancel. The report states that there is no pattern to which apps are affected, but that the error message relates to Apple's iCloud Family Sharing feature. The report further notes:
That doesn't mean, of course, that there's a problem with your iCloud account if you're facing this bug. Most likely, there's some mess going on with Apple servers that are preventing iOS from verifying that you've already purchased an app.
It seems that right now there is no workaround or fix for this, or whether this is a cloud/server-side problem, or whether this is indeed a bug built into iOS 13.5, which would require a patch.
@YouTube this is hilarious! I can’t use the YouTube app as it’s no longer shared with me... pic.twitter.com/quXJRe3UUL— Anthony (@ant1298) May 22, 2020
If you've also been experiencing this issue then let us know in the comments or over on Twitter. Apple released iOS 13.5 to the public this week, and this update is particularly notable because it signals the release of Apple's new contact tracing technology, built-in partnership with Google.
