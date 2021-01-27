Walmart as the Instant Pot Viva 6-quart 9-in-1 pressure cooker on sale for $49. This version of the Instant Pot is an older model that has since been replaced by some newer tech, but it was still selling as high as $80 late into the year. The drop to $49 is an all-new low for this version and a great deal if you can snag it. Other 6-quart Instant Pots sell for generally anywhere between $80 and $150.

The Kitchen Calls Instant Pot Viva 6-quart 9-in-1 pressure cooker Cooks enough for six people. Performs nine different functions: pressure cooker, sous vide, saute, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, sterilizer, and food warmer. Has 15 smart programs to help you and plenty of safety features. $49.00 $80.00 $31 off See at Walmart

The 9-in-1 functionality means this pressure cooker can take the place of nine different appliances. Use it as a pressure cooker, a slow cooker, a rice and grain cooker, a yogurt maker, a cake maker, a saute pan, a steamer, a sterilizer, and a food warmer. It can braise, bake, steam, and saute. And you can prepare anything from meat to soup to sauce using the 15 preset programs that help remove any guesswork. You'll be making everything from pineapple fried rice to deviled eggs with little issue. It also has three new programs compared to other Instant Pot devices for cakes, eggs, and sterilizing.

The more than 10 built-in safety features to ensure you don't run into any problems. The machine will never overheat, and it has a safety lock. The stainless steel pot is also perfectly healthy and even dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. There's also a delay start function that lets you schedule your meals so you can eat exactly when you and your entire family is ready to chow down.

The 6-quart size makes this great for cooking meals for the whole family and it should feed up to six people. You don't need to feed that many. You can certainly make just enough food for one or two people, but it's nice to know you can expand that if you want.